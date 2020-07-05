Finding the right products to treat your eczema can already be difficult, but when flareups occur on a delicate spot like your eyelids, they present a whole other set of challenges. To treat flaky patches without further irritating skin, the best eye creams for eczema will be 100% fragrance-free and made with moisturizing ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid. "The ceramides help restore and repair the skin around the eyes and the hyaluronic acid safely hydrates this delicate area," explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman, with whom Bustle spoke for this article. Bonus points if they have the seal of approval from The National Eczema Association.

The first step in finding the right eye cream for you is understanding how this form of atopic dermatitis crept into your eyelids in the first place. "People with eczema on the eyelids are usually people that are very allergic and have a family or personal history of seasonal allergies," Dr. Jaliman tells Bustle. For that reason, an eye cream that's free of fragrance, dyes, and other known allergens is a must to calm red, itchy, or flaky skin. For the most severe cases of itch, look for products housed in airtight packaging to prevent bacteria and allergens from getting inside.

Another thing to remember with eczema is that it's typically the result of your skin barrier's inability to retain moisture. So a cream that's formulated with ingredients that work to reinforce your barrier's ability to lock in moisture, like niacinamide or ceramides, will be the most adept at combatting dryness. In addition, niacinamide is excellent for calming inflamed skin and reducing redness.

Now that you know what to look for in a remedy for the irritation around your eyes, you'll be sure to find relief with one of the best creams for eyelid eczema, below.

1 The Best Eye Cream & All-Over Moisturizer For Eczema Eucerin Eczema Relief Cream, 5 Oz. Amazon $8 See On Amazon Though it's not specifically indicated for use on the eyes, this moisturizer from Eucerin checks all of the right eczema-fighting boxes, including rave reviews from Amazon shoppers with eyelid flareups. The formula's ceramides work to reinforce the skin’s natural protective barrier to lock in moisture and prevent dryness and irritation, while colloidal oatmeal and licorice root help keep skin soothed and protected. You can use this fragrance-, dye-, and steroid-free lotion anywhere, including on the sensitive skin of babies. The cream has more than 13,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and per ounce, is the most affordable option on this list. Reviewer praise: "This lotion worked perfectly for my atopic dermatitis — which was on my eyelids and under eyes. It was very scary to begin using a new product on such a sensitive area, but this really worked! PLUS a little went a long way, so the bottle will truly last you.”

2 The Best Eye Cream For Itchy Eyelids Eau Thermale Avène XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Balm, 13.5 Oz. Amazon $48 See On Amazon This Avène balm gets the seal of approval from the National Eczema Association and Dr. Jaliman, who loves that the cream is full of so many beneficial moisturizing ingredients, including glycerin, which is known for its hydrating properties. The balm's patented I-Modulia — a complex derived from spring water — helps to maintain a well-balanced microbiome while supporting the skin's defense system. It's also formulated with primrose-derived cer-omega, which is rich in nourishing omega-6 and ceramides. The cream is free of preservatives, parabens, dyes, and fragrances, and its airtight packaging will help keep out eczema triggers like allergens and bacteria. It's especially effective for itchy eczema flare-ups and per the brand's own clinical research, itch disappeared after five days of daily application. Reviewer praise: "I bought this balm to soothe a very uncomfortable flare up of some form of dermatitis around my eyes. Other products I have tried were either too oily or too watery. This balm seems to penetrate and moisturize without being too thick for the delicate eyelid skin.”

3 The Best Eye Cream For Eczema & Puffiness CeraVe Eye Repair Cream, .5 Oz. Amazon $11 See On Amazon Though this CeraVe eye cream is indicated for the under-eye area (a marine and botanical complex claims to help reduce the look of dark circles and puffiness), plenty of its thousands of Amazon reviewers have also shared their amazement at how well it helps with eczema on the eyelids. It's formulated with three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, so it will help repair your skin's protective barrier and keep it hydrated in the process. Plus, nourishing niacinamide will also tackle redness and inflammation. Even better? This ophthalmologist-tested cream is also accepted by the National Eczema Association. Reviewer praise: "My dermatologist recommended this cream for me to try to treat the eczema on my eyelids during the winter months that I have developed in recent years [...] it also gets rid of bluish under eye bags. And you only have to use a little bit! I use it morning and night and it has made such a difference in my appearance as well as dry skin!”

4 The Best Lightweight Gel Cream For Eyelid Eczema La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Eye Cream, .68 Oz. Amazon $25 See On Amazon This La Roche-Posay eye cream has a light, gel-like texture and is formulated for super-sensitive skin as it's free of common irritants like preservatives, parabens, fragrance, alcohol, and dyes. Besides shea butter, the hero ingredients inside the bottle include neurosensine, which, per the brand, is a form of a peptide that can reduce sensations of discomfort, and niacinamide, which provides further hydration and helps soothe redness and inflammation. Bonus: This pick also comes in airtight packaging to ensure no contaminants get inside. Reviewer praise: "Every winter I get red flaky eyelids from the dry weather, doctors said it was dermatitis. I put this on morning and night and haven’t had irritated lids since!”

Expert:

Dr. Debra Jaliman, MD, board-certified dermatologist and American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) spokesperson