If you've been left with a scar following a surgery or skin injury, you may feel inclined to reduce its appearance. Or maybe not! But if that is something you're interested in, the best silicone scar sheets offer a user-friendly and clinically proven way to fade both old and new scars at home. Similar to a Band-Aid, these self-adhesive sheets come in different sizes, though they are much more flexible, reusable, and longer wearing because they're crafted from 100% medical-grade silicone. To learn more about scarring and what to look for in a silicone scar sheet, I spoke with Steve Fallek, M.D., a board-certified plastic surgeon at NYC-based BeautyFix Med Spa.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Silicone Scar Sheets

According to Dr. Fallek, when applied topically, silicone can help keep injured skin hydrated. "It mimics the skin's moisture barrier [thus] trapping the moisture in your body," he tells Bustle. In addition, the layer of gentle pressure provided by these sheets can help relieve itchiness and flatten and fade any raised or discolored areas. "They can [be] used for any possible scarring to diminish pigmentation from surgery, cuts, burns, or other injuries."

Still, there aren't many differences from one silicone patch to the next, so when shopping, consider the price and the size. They're all designed to be reusable (up to two weeks per sheet so long as you follow the care instructions) and can be trimmed down, but for something specific like a C-section scar, you may prefer a pre-measured option. And because consistency is key in order to see improvement, you'll want to factor in how many sheets you'll need to complete the duration of treatment: about eight weeks for newer scars and three to six months for existing ones.

Silicone treatments are safe to use on all new and old healed scars — though for fresh wounds, especially from post-surgical incisions, you'll still want to get clearance from your doctor first.

Remember: At-home treatments to fade scarring are not intended to completely eliminate the scarring — but the following silicone sheets for scars should be able to improve their pigment, size, texture, and overall appearance.

1 The Overall Best Silicone Scar Sheets Aroamas Advanced Silicone Scar Sheets (8-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Scan the glowing reviews on Amazon for these Aroamas Advanced Silicone Scar Sheets and you’ll understand why these deserve to be at the top of this list. No matter how the scar originated or whether or not it was surgical-based — users mention myriad cases, like ACL knee surgery, a mastectomy, and an oven burn — the consensus is that they work well and they work fast: "I felt my scars flattening after just one day of use," wrote one Amazon reviewer. These 3 by 1.6-inch sheets are made from a soft silicone material that won’t pull on skin. The box comes with eight stickers that are reusable for up to two weeks each (with proper maintenance), which means this supply can last for as long as four months. You can cut the sheet to the size and shape of the scar, if needed. The scar sheets should be worn a minimum of 12 hours a day, though the manufacturer advises new users start off with around four to eight hours a day for a few days before working their way up. One reviewer wrote: “After having rotator cuff surgery I was concerned about the scarring that would be left behind, especially since I'm very prone to keloids. I searched and came across this product and after reading the reviews, decided to purchase and am so glad I did! It’s been 3 weeks of use and the improvement is FANTASTIC! My scars are fading nicer than I imagined they would and I'm so grateful! I will continue to use to see how much more fading can be obtained but even if it’s minimal, I’m extremely happy with my results.” Number of sheets: 8 | Sheet size: 3 x 1.6 inches Also available on: Walmart, $18

2 The Runner Up ScarAway Silicone Scar Sheets (8-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon These ScarAway Silicone Sheets are another effective choice, boasting a solid 4.1-star rating overall on Amazon, after 4,600-plus reviews, to back them up. For optimal results, you'll want to use this supply — each of the 8 reusable sheets can last up to 10 days with proper care — in a similar way as you would with the Aroamas sheets: Wear them for a minimum of 12 hours a day, but remove the sticker during activities where water may interfere with adhesion (like showers). You should start to see scar tissue softening in as little as four weeks. One reviewer wrote: “These scar sheets are really easy to use. I bought them to cover up and treat a surgical scar on the front of my neck. I cut one in half to fit the scar and have been reusing it multiple times. Even with daily washing, the sheet still has good adhesion.” Number of sheets: 8 | Sheet size: 1.5 x 3 inches

3 The Best Silicone Scar For Postpartum Use ScarAway Silicone Scar Sheets For C-Sections (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Another pick by ScarAway, these silicone scar sheets for C-sections, which measure 1.5 by 7 inches, are appropriately designed for the delicate horizontal scar that typically forms following a Cesarean delivery. Besides being able to comfortably conform to the incision area, these breathable sheets are thin and flexible with an external fabric "cushion," which helps further protect the area from any rubbing against your clothes. For maximum benefits, the manufacturer suggests wearing your bandage at least 12 hours a day, and though several Amazon reviewers reported that they successfully stayed on even in the shower, you're still advised to keep them away from water to ensure the adhesion remains intact. Also, keep in mind that these scar sheets are not just for new moms, either— they have been clinically proven to help treat years-old scars, too. Inside the box, you'll find four self-adhesive sheets, which are each reusable for up to two weeks. You may start to see your scar softening in just a few days, but because C-section scars are known to heal more slowly, give it four to eight weeks for the prominence of the scar to be minimized. One reviewer wrote: “I started using these about 3 weeks after my c section. [...] They have been amazing! I now wear them every single day. They help protect my incision site from rubbing up against any rough fabrics or getting irritated & I’ve also noticed my scar is much lighter, smaller & flatter than I expected at only 7 weeks postpartum! Highly recommend these sheets!” Number of sheets: 4 | Sheet size: 1.5 x 7 inches

4 The Best Silicone Scar Sheets For Large Wounds Mepiform With Safetac Technology (5-Pack) Amazon $84 See On Amazon While these Mepiform silicone sheets are on the pricer side, they're the best you can buy when you want to treat larger areas of skin — each of the five sheets measure an ample 4 by 7 inches. These patches can be reused up to seven days if proper application is followed (remove for the shower). They're super thin and discreet, which helps minimize itching and discomfort, and can be easily cut down to fit your scar shape, too. According to the manufacturer, these should be worn 24 hours a day and should be used for two to six months depending on the condition of the scar. One reviewer wrote: “My son has a large scar from a mole removal. The scar is less than a year old but didn't expect much because it is more than a few months old.When we put this on, there were noticeable improvements. The scar is softer and getting flatter. It's much better than some other silicone patches we tried. Also, it stays on really well.” Number of sheets: 5 | Sheet size: 4 x 7 inches Also available on: Walmart, $72

