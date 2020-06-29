Wellness
These Inexpensive Workout Bikes Have Thousands Of Glowing Reviews — One Is Under $70
An exercise bike is a great way to work up a sweat if you're looking to take your cardio sessions to home turf — but they can get pricey fast. The best inexpensive exercise bikes are an affordable way to get the workout you want and many of them fold up for easy storage.
When shopping for the best affordable exercise bike, you have three main style options to choose from: recumbent, upright, and indoor cycling:
- Recumbent bikes allow you to sit back and extend your legs to pedal, which is gentler on your back and knees. It’s a lower-impact workout that focuses on the legs, but you can opt for a machine with built-in arm resistance bands, too. However, these are larger and usually don’t fold up, so they’re not the best choice if you’re short on space.
- Upright bikes place the seat below the handlebars, making them a compact option and one that engages the abs and upper body, so you’ll get more of a total body workout.
- Indoor cycling bikes position the seat and handlebars around the same level, which causes you to lean forward and place weight on your arms for more upper body engagement. You can also stand on the pedals while you’re riding to get a more intense workout.
Most of the picks on this list use magnetic flywheel resistance for a challenging workout at pre-set intensity levels. But if you want a ride that feels closer to a regular outdoor bike, opt for a belt-drive system, which usually gives you more control over intensity.
Whether you want to cycle while watching TV or create a full home gym, these are the best inexpensive exercise bikes on Amazon. Each has an adjustable seat and foot straps so you can find the most comfortable ride for your height.
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.