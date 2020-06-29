An exercise bike is a great way to work up a sweat if you're looking to take your cardio sessions to home turf — but they can get pricey fast. The best inexpensive exercise bikes are an affordable way to get the workout you want and many of them fold up for easy storage.

When shopping for the best affordable exercise bike, you have three main style options to choose from: recumbent, upright, and indoor cycling:

Recumbent bikes allow you to sit back and extend your legs to pedal, which is gentler on your back and knees. It’s a lower-impact workout that focuses on the legs, but you can opt for a machine with built-in arm resistance bands, too. However, these are larger and usually don’t fold up, so they’re not the best choice if you’re short on space.

allow you to sit back and extend your legs to pedal, which is gentler on your back and knees. It’s a lower-impact workout that focuses on the legs, but you can opt for a machine with built-in arm resistance bands, too. However, these are larger and usually don’t fold up, so they’re not the best choice if you’re short on space. Upright bikes place the seat below the handlebars, making them a compact option and one that engages the abs and upper body, so you’ll get more of a total body workout.

place the seat below the handlebars, making them a compact option and one that engages the abs and upper body, so you’ll get more of a total body workout. Indoor cycling bikes position the seat and handlebars around the same level, which causes you to lean forward and place weight on your arms for more upper body engagement. You can also stand on the pedals while you’re riding to get a more intense workout.

Most of the picks on this list use magnetic flywheel resistance for a challenging workout at pre-set intensity levels. But if you want a ride that feels closer to a regular outdoor bike, opt for a belt-drive system, which usually gives you more control over intensity.

Whether you want to cycle while watching TV or create a full home gym, these are the best inexpensive exercise bikes on Amazon. Each has an adjustable seat and foot straps so you can find the most comfortable ride for your height.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1 The Most Versatile Lanos Folding Exercise Bike Amazon $199 See On Amazon If you’re short on space, but looking for options when it comes to your workout, this convertible exercise bike is a versatile choice that can be repositioned to offer low- and high-impact workouts. In the recumbent position, you can work out your lower body without straining your joints, and when you lean forward, the machine functions as an upright bike, engaging your abs and upper body. What's more, this bike works for the widest height range, from 4 feet 2 inches all the way up to 6 feet 7 inches. The control knob gives you 10 pre-set levels of adjustable magnetic resistance — the most on this list — and the large digital display shows you distance, speed, time, and heart rate. The bike's backrest offers support, and the cushioned seat is height-adjustable. Choose from two colors: blue and white. Height: for riders from 4 feet 2 inches to 6 feet 7 inches

Weight capacity: 300 pounds According to a rider: “I'm SO GLAD I bought this bike! It has a recumbent feature which I really wanted. It's sturdy. It has 10 settings of resistance, I started off at 5. That seems to be the setting I'll use for a while, as I have knee issues. [...] This bike could have been sold for twice as much and it wouldn't be too much. I'm very happy I bought it!"

2 A Recumbent Bike For Low-Impact Workouts Maxkare Recumbent Exercise Bike Amazon $190 See On Amazon For a workout that’s gentle on your back and knees, this recumbent exercise bike is a good choice. There’s a tension knob with eight pre-set levels of magnetic resistance, and you can check your progress on the LCD monitor, which displays time, distance, speed, heart rate, and more. The high backrest allows you to comfortably sit back while you pedal, and the padded seat is horizontally adjustable. Height: for riders from 4 feet 8 inches to 6 feet 5 inches

Weight capacity: 300 pounds According to a rider: “My partner is 6' and I'm 5'1" and it's accessible for both of us, no problem.”

3 A Folding Upright Bike To Work Your Core XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike Amazon $130 See On Amazon Engage your abs, biceps, triceps, and shoulders while you pedal with this upright budget-friendly exercise bike that offers eight pre-set levels of magnetic resistance. The large LCD screen displays time, speed, distance, and heart rate, and the cushioned seat is height-adjustable. However, note that this option has narrower height and weight limitations. This bike’s compact folding X-frame design makes it the most space-saving option on the list. There are also transport wheels to make it even easier to move. Height: for riders from 4 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 10 inches

Weight capacity: 225 pounds According to a rider: “It's compact, fits nicely in my small space and does fold up. The bike is pretty sturdy and you can definitely work up a sweat. Great quality and great price.”

4 An Indoor Cycling Bike For High-Intensity Workouts IDEER LIFE Exercise Bike Amazon $240 See On Amazon To re-create your favorite indoor cycling class at home, opt for this exercise bike. Designed with a belt-drive system and adjustable tension resistance, this bike offers a smooth, quiet ride and feels more like you’re riding an outdoor bike. Even better — there’s a spring shock absorber to give you a comfortable ride. The tension can be minutely adjusted with a knob (no pre-set levels), and there’s a push-down emergency brake to bring the flywheel to a full stop if you need. Keep an eye on your progress on the LCD screen, which displays time, speed, distance, heart rate, and more. The padded seat is height-adjustable and also tilts forward and backward. The handlebars are height adjustable as well. This bike is available in black and white color options, and although it doesn’t fold, there are transport wheels. Height: for riders from 5 feet to 6 feet 2 inches

Weight capacity: 300 pounds According to riders: “Easy to put together, sturdy, can cycle standing, regular seating position or sprinting comfortably. Definitely recommend.”