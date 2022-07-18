Found in a lot of foods naturally, collagen is often tied to skin health so it’s no surprise that it has become a popular dietary supplement. And now collagen is having its own Instagram-moment thanks to Aura Inner Beauty, a company that specializes in collagen supplements, and its latest drinkable collagen supplement that looks and tastes like strawberry champagne.

You read that right — champagne. Aura Inner Beauty just released a limited-edition strawberry champagne-flavored collagen drink that’s just as fancy as it sounds. Packaged in a chic glass bottle, just 350 milliliters should last you at least 35 days. (So, it’s safe to say that it lasts a lot longer than regular champagne.)

Plus, not only does this liquid collagen supplement look chic, but the packaging is also eco-friendly. And keeping in that vein the fish used in Aura Inner Beauty’s collagen is sustainably sourced, too.

Fast facts:

Size: 350 ml, 35-day supply

Available Flavors: Strawberry Champagne (limited edition), Coconut, Passionfruit, Wild-berry Hibiscus

Ingredients: Hydrolyzed marine collagen (wild-caught fish from Canada, (cod, haddock, pollack) 4500 mg, water/aqua, organic palm-free glycerin (from sesame, flax, castor, and sunflower), potassium sorbate (from mountain ash berries), vitamin C as absorbic acid. Flavors: Coconut: Organic coconut flavor; Passionfruit: Organic passionfruit flavor, organic; Wild-berry Hibiscus: wildberry (blueberry, blackberry, raspberry) flavor, organic hibiscus extract (contains additional antioxidants).

Gluten-Free

How do you drink Aura’s liquid collagen?

Aura Inner Beauty suggests adding two to four teaspoons to a drink, like sparkling water or soda to make the water taste more like a champagne gummy bear.

However, while collagen is generally safe to consume and has limited side effects it’s always a best talk to your health care provider whenever you are adding a supplement to your diet to make sure it is right for your nutritional needs.

While this may not actually replace champagne in your life, if you’re interested in collagen supplements, Aura Inner Beauty could be worth checking out.