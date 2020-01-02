In a year of so much change and uncertainty, you definitely deserve something to look forward to. While kissing a stranger as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve is going to be off the table for most of us, it doesn’t mean you won’t be able to kick off 2021 with a meaningful new connection. So, here’s the best time to get back on Tinder after Christmas.

If you want to bag yourself a new boo for 2021 Jan. 3 is the date you need to get swiping. Also known as Dating Sunday, it's historically been the busiest day of the year for online dating. If you want to maximise your matching potential even further then “The Golden Hour” of swiping is between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

2020 has been a year in which most people's lives were turned upside down, but Tinder has reported that the pandemic hasn’t stopped people from matching. Far from it. At the end of Sept. 2020, messages and use of the Swipe feature on Tinder were up double-digits from the end of February.

In line with the mentality that a new year means new possibilities, the first Sunday of the month could be a good time to strike up a conversation. At the start of 2020 Bumble’s Vice President of Strategy, Priti Joshi, told Mashable, “we're projecting to see a 30% increase in new users that join the platform on that day [Dating Sunday] and expecting to see a 15% increase in users who are active on the app that day.” Your New Years Eve may be more tame this year but you could always talk to your crush about the wholesome new hobbies you’ve picked up in 2020.

It would be easy to feel disheartened about dating opportunities right now, but while it's certainly looked different this year, thanks to technology, singles never stopped connecting in 2020. Tinder’s round-up data found that instead of watching the sunset together in real life, people are using Animal Crossing to have a romantic evening on each other’s island. Similarly, Bumble highlighted that people used video call as a way to vet their dates. Up to 38% of those surveyed said they’d had a video or voice call as a “pre-date” after March 2020. These calls lasted an average of 20 minutes and usually happened on Sunday nights. There’s something about Sundays.

So if you want to enter 2021 with a new romantic prospect or two then make sure you’re swiping during “The Golden Hour” on Jan. 3.