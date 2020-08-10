Wellness
Snooze city, population you.
"It’s no wonder people suffer from poor sleep during lockdown," Dr. Lina Velikova M.D. tells Bustle. "Isolation, uncertainty, and anxiety can trigger greater irritability, decrease our concentration, and make us tired." Here's how 12 women are trying to get better sleep.
"My suggestion would be to read a book or novel before going to bed. Try to avoid watching TV, [or looking at your] mobile, iPad, and anything with a digitally lit screen. Take a soothing bath — going from warm water into a cooler bedroom will cause your body temperature to drop, making you feel sleepy." — Jennifer, 28