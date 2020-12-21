The Most Popular Virtual Workouts Of 2020, According To ClassPass

Fitness
Some usual suspects, and some surprises.
martin-dm/E+/Getty Images
Though 2020 may not have changed fitness forever, people sure worked out differently than usual this year. With more people able to be flexible about their fitness routines, lunchtime workouts saw a surge in 2020, a new report by ClassPass shows. The report also showed which virtual workouts people actually did this year.
Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images
According to the report, which looked at data and insights from 30,000 fitness and wellness boutiques across 30 countries, noon became the most popular time to work out during the week. Lunchtime workouts in general saw a 67% boost in popularity.