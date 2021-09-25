42 Ways To Declutter Your Home That Work So Freakin' Well

Staying on top of clutter is a daily battle. When you’re digging through your closets in search of laundry detergent, an extra toothbrush, or a spare tote bag, but all you can find are your winter clothes from two seasons ago, a tennis racket you’ve used twice, and some long-forgotten craft supplies, then it might be time to re-think how you’re organizing your space. With school back in session and fall rapidly approaching, it’s a great time to hunker down and re-organize your things (and maybe even get rid of some of them — seriously, when do you expect to take up tennis?)

The process of re-organizing can be overwhelming, but that’s where I step in. If you struggle finding systems that work for your home, check out one of the 40+ products below that can assist you in taking back your storage spaces. From a three-section laundry basket that will help you sort as you go to drawer dividers that can compartmentalize your desk, no matter what the source of your clutter, there’s a solution here. There’s a place for everything, and before you know it, everything will be in its place. Read on for 42 of the best ways to declutter your home.

1. This Versatile Woven Basket For Storing Items

When in doubt, shove it in this woven belly basket. The possibilities for home organization are practically endless: Use it to stylishly store laundry, extra throw blankets, toys, or any other clutter lingering on your bedroom floor. This basket is handmade from seagrass, so expect some natural variations in the design.

2. An Entryway Bin For Mail, Keys & More

This entryway organizer not only looks great but will help you make sense of all the things that seem to end up in your hands as you’re walking in the door. Place your wallet, phone, mail, and other documents in the perforated metal bin, and your keys, purse, hat, and more on the five hooks below. Mounting hardware is included so you can install it right away.

3. A Set Of Desktop Bins You Can Use To Sort Paperwork & Bills

Does your desk seem to become the landing place for all your loose documents, bills, and other random paperwork? Keep it sorted with these desk organizers, a pair of plastic letter trays that can stack on top of one another. Allocate one for unfinished business and the other for papers you’ve taken care of, and you’ll have an organization system that’s as effective as it is easy to keep up with.

4. These Waterproof, Minimalist Bathroom Wall Hooks

Even utilitarian items like these modern bathroom hooks can look good. The pack of four hooks comes in matte black, and they’re designed to hold your bathrobe, towel, and other everyday bathroom items. Rust-proof metal prevents them from corrosion in such a humid environment.

5. This Chic Crocodile Jewelry Case Is Perfect For Transporting Your Accessories

Keep your jewelry stored and easily accessible in this crocodile faux leather jewelry box. With designated slots for earrings, rings, necklaces, bracelets, and other pieces, you’ll love that it holds everything in one place and is compact enough to travel with, too. Necklaces won’t get tangled or lost in transit, and you’ll look stylish and organized, so it’s a real win-win. Plus, there’ a mirror inside to aid in quick jewelry swaps.

6. A Shoe Rack For Your Entryway That Doubles As A Bench

This handy bamboo shoe rack provides you with two birds for the price of one (that’s how the expression goes, right?): A handy place to store your shoes, and a bench to sit on while you take them off or put them on. Your footwear will be out of the way but still easily accessible. It holds up to 220 pounds and can be used in your entryway, bedroom, or walk-in closet.

7. These Drawer Dividers Separate Your Drawers Into Sections For Easy Organizing

Use these expandable bamboo drawer dividers to section off smaller portions in big drawers: For example, these could be used in your dresser to separate your undies from your bras, or in your kitchen to separate your measuring spoons from your spatulas. Each one has a built-in spring to keep it in place, and they’re backed by over 3,000 five-star ratings.

8. A Bamboo Drawer Organizer Made For Sorting Silverware

Keep your cutlery tidy and accessible in this bamboo kitchen drawer organizer. It can expand from seven to nine deep compartments, so there’s a spot for everything. The natural bamboo finish blends right in with most decor, but you can also pick this up in four other finishes: black, gray, white, or brown.

9. This Durable Rack For Stacking Pots & Pans

There’s a better way to store your pans and keep them in top condition — use this heavy-duty tiered organizer. Rather than stacking your pans directly on top of each other, this rack allows you to slide each one onto its own shelf so they’re easy to grab and won’t scratch each other. It holds up to five items or 50 pounds and can even accommodate some shallow pots.

10. This Ultra-Slim Storage Cart Is Less Than 6 Inches Wide

Surely you’ve seen similar tiered storage carts before, but this ultra-narrow version is perfect for small spaces. It’s just 5.1 inches wide, so you can slide it into even the tightest spot in your laundry room, bathroom, bedroom, or garage. One reviewer said it “transformed the way my bathroom looks in the best way...it really just makes everything look 10x cleaner.”

11. This Subtle Ottoman Hides Your Things In Plain Sight & Doubles As Extra Seating

This sneaky storage ottoman is the perfect way to conceal anything you don’t want floating around the room while also providing some extra seating or a foot rest. It takes just a few seconds to assemble this fabric ottoman, and then you’re ready to stuff your extra blankets, toys, games, or whatever else you’d like out of sight. It holds up to 350 pounds and measures just 15 square inches.

12. These Cable Clips Will Keep All Your Chargers Handy

Unruly cords can easily take over your desk, so keep them in place with this set of 16 cable clips. They attach to flat surfaces with adhesive and keep chargers locked in place; they’ll look neater and be right there when you need them. They range in size from one slot to five, so you can use them anywhere from your desk to your nightstand or even your car.

13. These Clever Boxes Keep All Your Electronic Cables Hidden

If it’s bulkier cords that are the bane of your existence, then you can keep them hidden in this set of sleek cable management boxes. Slide your power strip inside the box plug in all your devices, feed the cords through the built-in slot, and slide the lid back on to conceal and organize them in one fell swoop. The set comes with two minimalist boxes (one medium and one large,) plus some cable ties, stick on cable clips, and a fabric sleeve.

15. These Drawstring Garbage Bags For Kitchen Trash

Sure, it’s not the most exciting home decluttering product, but these 13-gallon drawstring trash bags will help you round things up. With an easy drawstring closure, these bags can tie shut and conceal unpleasant smells from trash and are easy to tote out of your home. The box comes with 200 bags so you won’t run out any time soon.

16. A Set Of Clear Shelf Dividers That Will Organize Open Shelving

If you’ve got some open concept shelving that you’re struggling to keep tidy, these acrylic shelf dividers could be the missing ingredient. Use them to separate different types of items in your closet or on your bookshelf, and to keep folded piles of clothes or linens standing up straight. Each divider in the four-pack is 8 inches tall, 12 inches deep, and suitable for standard shelves up to 0.95 inches thick.

17. These Vacuum Storage Bags Reduce The Storage Space For Bulky Household Items

There are some items that you simply don’t need to keep accessible all the time, especially bulky items like extra blankets, sports gear, or winter clothing. These vacuum storage bags are the answer for storing them: They reduce the original volume up to 80%, and the jumbo size bags can hold up to one queen size bedding set. A double-sealed zipper and triple-sealed turbo valve will keep things compact until you need them again.

18. These Stacking Storage Bins Organize The Inside Of Your Fridge

Your kitchen could be spotless, but your fridge might be another story. These stackable bins will change that: The set of six shatter-resistant bins are just the solution for keeping all your refrigerated goods organized and easy to find, from produce to canned drinks. The 10-by-6-inch bins are even washable with soap and water should accidental leaks or spills occur.

19. A Pair Of Under-Shelf Baskets To Declutter Your Kitchen Cabinets

Double the storage potential of your kitchen cabinets with these under-shelf wire baskets. Slide them over any shelf up to 1 inch thick to store small boxes, napkins, and other items inside. This is the perfect way to keep boxes of food wrap, ziploc bags, and other frequently-used kitchen items from disappearing in cluttered cabinets.

20. A Modern Floating Wall Shelf For Books, Plants & More

This uniquely-shaped floating corner wall shelf is sure to become a point of conversation in any room. With five open shelves perfect for displaying plants, books, and other trinkets, it’s just as much a decor piece as it is a storage piece. The entire thing can hold up to 33 pounds and is made from thick engineered wood for stability and durability.

20. A Decorative Tray That Also Serves As Clutter Control

Outfit your coffee table with this decorative white and gold tray. Not only does it look good, but it also provides a landing place for the remote, extra napkins, coasters, and other table accessories. For something a bit more bold, check out the four other colorful shades available.

21. This Tension Rod Shelf Is Easy To Install & Adds Storage Space

A renter-friendly solution to installing an extra shelf in your closet is this tension shelf and rod. Adjustable up to to 23.62 inches, it requires no extra hardware or tools to install. Use it as a shoe rack, a bookshelf, an extra clothing rod, or just to store odds and ends. Anti-slip pads at each end help keep it in place while holding up to 22 pounds, and it won’t leave any damage when you decided to move it.

22. This Label Maker Pairs With Your Smartphone To Make Organizing Easy

There’s a place for everything in your home, and once you invest in this portable label maker, it’ll be easy for anyone to tell exactly where that place is. The smartphone-compatible label printer is adorable and easy to use. Type labels for jars, bins, and boxes into the corresponding app, and print out up to 34 labels on a single charge. You can even swap out the style of label tape you use for clear, white, colorful, or even rounded tape.

23. The Book That Inspired Marie Kondo’s “Tidying Up” Netflix Show

Maybe you’ve already seen her Netflix show, but this is the book that inspired it all. Marie Kondo, a professional organizer, wrote The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up, and became known the world over for her famous “Does it spark joy?” method. The New York Times bestseller has inspired thousands to take charge of their homes and the clutter within them, so if you’re struggling for motivation, this could be the push you need to get going.

24. These Fabric Storage Cubes For Organizing Anything

This six-pack of fabric storage cubes is perfect for under-bed storage, filling a cube organizer, or on a bookshelf. Use them for storing small clothing items, like swimsuits, hats, or scarves; for toys and games, or other various household items. With over 45,000 five-star ratings, the quality and price are too good to pass up.

25. This Set Of Drawer Organizers Has Over 20 Clear Trays For Sorting Practically Anything

I’m positive you’ll find a use for this 12-piece desk drawer organizer tray set. From makeup to desk supplies, you can use each of the various-sized clear plastic trays to organize just about anything. Don’t waste your time digging through your drawers to find a specific eyeshadow brush or your favorite pen — once they’re sorted, you can arrange these bins in whatever way best suits your space to make it easy to find what you’re looking for.

26. A Hanging Basket With Tiers For Storing Fruit

Remove some of the clutter from your kitchen counter, and hang your produce from the ceiling instead in this three-tiered hanging basket. The 30-inch-long basket includes two metal ceiling hooks to make installation easy, and it’s a simple process to assemble the three baskets. With the simple wired design, you’ll be able to see all your fruits and vegetables at once and easily pluck one from the bin for a snack.

27. This Stainless Steel Knife Holder That Takes Up Minimal Room

Storing knives in a drawer can make them dull over time and a knife block takes up prime real estate on a countertop. Instead, keep them sharp and out of the way with this magnetic knife holder, a stainless steel strip that firmly attaches to the wall. Rust-proof and ultra magnetic, it’s easy to assemble, and you can mount the knife holder to any wall or even to the side of your refrigerator.

28. A Set For Organizing Your Underwear Drawer

Is your underwear drawer exploding? Give this four-piece drawer divider set a try; it has separate fabric organizers for your bras, undies, socks, and ties (or other accessories.) You’ll always be able to find exactly what you’re looking for, and your intimates will be stored properly so they last even longer.

29. An Expanding File Folder To Keep Your Most Important Documents In One Place

No room for a filing cabinet, but in need of somewhere to store important documents? This accordion file organizer should do the trick. With 24 rainbow-colored pockets, it can hold up to 3,000 sheets of paper, and it’s easy to sort them by category under the appropriate tab. When fully expanded, this waterproof file organizer measures just 28 inches across.

30. A Cross-Cutting Paper Shredder To Dispose Of Sensitive Papers Safely

And when you find yourself with some sensitive items you need to dispose of (like paystubs, expired credit cards, or old tax documents) this paper shredder will be your new BFF. Slide up to six sheets of paper in at once, and watch your private information disappear into the 3.8-gallon bin. There are also clever features built into this shredder, like auto start and overheating protection.

31. These Airtight Food Containers Will Make Your Pantry An Organized Delight

Did you know it’s possible to organize your pantry and keep your food from spoiling in one fell swoop? These airtight plastic food containers can keep cereal, spaghetti, snacks, and other dry foods fresh for much longer than they would in their original packaging. The overall effect is much sleeker and less cluttered. One set includes seven containers in various sizes to accommodate different types of food and includes 24 reusable labels.

32. These Shoe Storage Units Double Your Shelf Space

If I said you could double your shoe storage space without getting rid of a single pair, would you believe me? Well, all you have to do is stack your pairs together in these space-saving shoe storage units, and you’ll reduce their bulk by half. They’ll also retain the shape of your sneakers, stilettos, or slip-ons, as one size works for most styles of shoe. One purchase gets you 10 units, which is enough to make a tangible difference in your closet.

33. A Durable Rolling Cart You Can Use To Store Practically Anything

A three-tier storage cart is one of the most versatile home organization tools you can have. You can use it basically anywhere, including a pantry, bathroom, or closet. This one is durable with three spacious mesh shelves that assemble in 10 minutes or less. Four lockable wheels also mean you can roll it from room to room as needed or keep it in place as part of your decor.

34. A Pair Of Wire Baskets Perfect For Organizing Your Freezer

It’s easy for your freezer to become an endless pit of frozen foods, buried under one another never to be seen again. Take stock of everything in there, then use these wire baskets to sort and store remaining foods. They have built-in handles and are made from rust-resistant steel that can withstand the cold temperatures. Of course, you’re not just limited to putting these in the freezer — they can be used anywhere you need a little assistance with corralling clutter.

35. A Wall-Mounted Bag Dispenser To Store Spare Plastic Bags

Eliminate the bag of bags in your house with this wall-mounted bag dispenser. Perfect for garbage bags as well as grocery bags, the dispenser comes equipped with large holes and slots so you can easily pull one out at a time. It takes just a few minutes to install, and it comes with everything you need to do so.

36. This Bean Bag Chair Doubles Up As Storage For Stuffed Animals

If your kiddo has tons of stuffed animals taking up space in every corner of your home, then this storage bean bag chair is the answer you’ve been searching for. It’s essentially a giant bag with capacity for up to 195 plush toys, which turns into a cozy chair when full. Unzip to add more or grab one, and prop it up for a child-size seat that can be dragged easily from room to room.

37. These Sliding Basket Organizers For The Kitchen Or Bathroom

Sometimes, the simplest solutions are the best — like this two-tier sliding basket organizer. Take advantage of it in your pantry or cabinets to store spices, sauces, and other commonly-used ingredients; or in the bathroom for personal care products. Made from sturdy metal, it’s great for areas with limited built-in storage.

38. A Sleek Ring Dish That Will Help You Remember Your Jewelry Each Morning

I’ve always wanted to be a “ring person” – the kind of person who remembered to adorn their hands with various rings every morning – but I wasn’t able to sustain the habit until I put a small ceramic dish similar to this one on my bathroom counter. I love that this one has such a sleek marble and gold design, and it’s the perfect size for rings, bracelets, watches, earrings, and other small accessories. Raised edges keep your precious jewels from escaping, and this even makes a great gift.

39. This Broom Holder Offers A Clever Way To Store Your Cleaning Supplies

Ironically, if it’s the area where you store cleaning supplies that’s giving you a clutter problem, this wall-mounted broom and mop holder could be just what you need. There’s space for three cleaning tools in the spring-loaded grip slots and four additional hooks for smaller items like towels or a dustpan. It holds up to 30 pounds in total and can be used indoors or outdoors.

40. A Super Compact Cutlery Organizer For Really Small Kitchens

For really small drawers, try this compact cutlery organizer. Three large and two smaller slots are angled to give you just enough stacked space to store all your knives, spoons, and forks, even in the most limited drawers. They’ll fit in any drawer with a minimum height of 3.25 inches and take up way less space than traditionally wider organizers.

41. A Sectioned Laundry Hamper For Simple Sorting

Laundry day just got a little easier with the assistance of this three-section hamper. You can sort your clothes as you go and roll the hamper across the floor so there’s no heavy lifting required. Use it to separate multiple people’s clothes or sort by color. Each bag is removable and waterproof, so you can easily wipe it clean once you’re done.

42. A Sectioned Sponge Holder For The Kitchen Sink

This stainless steel sponge holder has a place for all the tools you need to wash the dishes. With sections for dish soap, a brush, and a sponge, this holder features a sloped base that allows water to drain out and prevent build-up. One shopper commented, “I purchased this sink caddy to help eliminate the clutter around the sink area AND to enhance the overall appearance of the area. It did both AND is so handy.”