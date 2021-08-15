When lockdown restrictions in the UK ended on July 19, 2021, “Freedom Day” included the return of nightclubs and festivals for the first time since March 2020. People flocked to packed and crowded nightclubs in droves, sparking concerns it would spike more positive cases of COVID-19 in the country. As it now stands, ID won’t be the only requirement on nightclub entry this winter, so what will you need to go clubbing from September?

What Are The New Clubbing Entry Rules?

From the end of September, clubbers will have to prove that they are fully vaccinated before they are allowed entry into nightclubs — so, that’s two jabs or you’re not comin’ in.

The UK’s Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi introduced the proposed rules swiftly after the nightclubs reopened in an announcement on Monday, July, 19, stating negative COVID tests would “no longer be sufficient” proof.

"By the end of September, everyone aged 18 and over will have the chance to receive full vaccination and the additional two weeks for that protection to really take hold,” he said, via Sky News.

Zahawi added: "So at that point, we plan to make full vaccination a condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.”

It’s not yet been confirmed whether large social venues such as pubs, bars, football matches or concerts will also have to follow the new rules.

What Will I Need To Go Clubbing In September?

If you have only received your first COVID jab or neither, it can take up to 8-12 weeks between your first dose to receive your second — so, if you want to hit the clubs come freshers’ week then it’s time to act fast.

As negative COVID tests are “no longer sufficient”, per the Independent, clubbers will have to show proof of vaccination via the NHS app (separate from the NHS COVID-19 app) where you can get your NHS COVID Pass in the form of a scannable QR code.

To get one, you’ll first need to be registered with a GP, and when logging into the NHS COVID Pass you can choose between travel and domestic event options.

Per the NHS website, to qualify for the NHS COVID Pass for domestic events you need:

to be fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine used in the UK 2 weeks after your 2nd dose, or 2 weeks after 1 dose of the Janssen vaccine’

Negative PCR test or rapid lateral flow test within the past 48 hours

Natural immunity: Positive PCR test within the past 6 months (After you've finished self-isolating and up to 180 days after taking the test)

You can also request for NHS COVID pass letter by calling 119, if for some reason you can’t use a smartphone.

Why Are COVID Passports Being Enforced In Clubs?

Unsurprisingly, Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance had warned (Jul, 19) that nightclubs, with their large crowds and close contact, are “potential super spreading events.”

"I would expect that with the opening of nightclubs, we'll continue to see an increase in cases, and we will see outbreaks related to specific nightclubs as well," he said, during July’s press conference.

In a news conference in July, Boris Johnson said “he didn’t want to have to close nightclubs again as they have elsewhere” and urged nightclubs to do “the socially responsible thing” despite opposition from major nightclub bosses.

At the time, official figures showed that ‘35% of 18 to 30-year-olds - three million people - were unvaccinated in July’, so it’s safe to assume the new rules are to help vaccination uptake amongst young people over the next few months.

“I would remind everybody that some of life's most important pleasures and opportunities are likely to be increasingly dependent on vaccination,” said Johnson, via Sky News.

He went on to explain: “There are already countries that require you to be double-jabbed as a condition of quarantine-free travel and that list seems likely to grow.

"And we are also concerned - as they are in other countries - by the continuing risk posed by nightclubs."

"As we said last week, we do reserve the right to mandate certification at any point if it's necessary to reduce transmission.”