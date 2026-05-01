If you’ve ever attempted to push through a migraine, you already know how quickly your body calls your bluff. What’s less obvious is how often the groundwork was laid hours (or even days) before it hit, somewhere between a late night, a restless stretch of sleep, or a slightly too-indulgent weekend morning in bed.

Sleep doesn’t always get top billing in migraine conversations. It’s not as attention-grabbing as supplements or as immediate as medication. But according to Tobias Halene, MD, a board-certified psychiatrist, chief medical officer, and co-founder of NeuroSynchrony Health based in Greenwich, CT, it might be one of the most powerful (and overlooked) tools in your toolkit. “Sleep isn’t just rest. It’s one of the brain’s primary ways of regulating itself,” he explains. And when that regulation slips — even slightly — your brain can become a lot more reactive to triggers that would normally pass unnoticed.

Below, a closer look at why sleep matters so much, and how to make it work a little more in your favor.

Stick To A Consistent Wake-Up Time (Yes, Even On Weekends)

It’s tempting to ditch the weekend alarm and sleep in, convincing yourself you’re making up for the rest you missed during the week. But your brain doesn’t quite see it that way. “Consistency usually matters more than total hours,” says Halene, noting that irregular sleep patterns — like staying up late and then sleeping in — can throw off your internal clock and make your brain more sensitive to migraine triggers. Even a shift of an hour or two can create what he describes as a kind of “mini jet lag,” which is enough to tip some people into migraine territory.

That’s because your circadian rhythm (basically your body’s internal clock that controls when you sleep and wake) also helps regulate things like hormones and even how you feel pain. When that rhythm gets thrown off, especially if you’re prone to migraines, your brain can react more strongly to even small changes. So while it might feel a little cruel, the goal isn’t to “catch up” on sleep during days off work — it’s to keep things steady. Waking up at roughly the same time every day (yes, even on Sunday) gives your brain one less variable to deal with if you’re susceptible to migraines.

Build A Proper Wind-Down Routine

You know the drill before bed: Put your phone down, avoid television, maybe read a few pages of a book. But if your wind-down routine mostly lives in your head and not in real life, it might be worth tightening it up a bit. Halene suggests giving yourself a 30- to 60-minute buffer before bed, where you’re not asking your brain to do anything too stimulating. It’s less about doing it perfectly and more about sending a signal: You’re telling your nervous system you’re done for the day. It’s important because sleep isn’t an instant switch you flip; it’s a gradual transition, and without it, your brain can stay more wired than you realize — which, in turn, can make it more sensitive to migraine triggers.

“Sleep helps regulate neurotransmitters like serotonin, reduces overall brain excitability, and clears out metabolic waste,” Halene explains. Cut that process short, and your brain may not get the reset it needs, leaving it in a more reactive, migraine-prone state. The upside? Your wind-down routine doesn’t need to be a whole production — just a few simple cues your brain can start to recognize when you do them regularly to help you relax and prepare for restful sleep.

Keep Naps Short (And Strategic)

When a migraine is brewing, the urge to crawl into bed can feel almost automatic — and honestly, sometimes your body’s onto something. “Naps can help — if used carefully,” says Halene, noting that a short nap (around 20 to 30 minutes) earlier in the day can take the edge off or keep things from escalating. The tricky part is not overdoing it. Longer or late-day naps can backfire, making it harder to fall asleep later and throwing off your rhythm. It’s a bit of a balancing act: Too little rest can ramp up stress hormones and make your brain more reactive, while too much can mess with your internal clock. Either way, things get slightly out of sync — which, if you’re prone to migraines, can be enough to set one off. So if you do nap, think of it less as “catching up” and more like a quick recharge.

Don’t Ignore Subtle Sleep Disruptions

Waking up with a migraine can feel especially ironic and frustrating — isn’t your body supposed to be off-duty overnight? But in many cases, the process has already been unfolding while you sleep. “Poor sleep quality, subtle awakenings, muscle tension, or even breathing disruptions can all contribute,” Halene says, noting that by the time you wake up, your brain may already be in a more sensitized, migraine-prone state. That’s where things like sleep apnea or insomnia come into play, as they’re more common in people with migraines than you might think, yet often go undiagnosed.

Research suggests that people who consistently sleep poorly may have up to nearly four times the risk of experiencing migraines compared to those who sleep well. It doesn’t mean every rough night is a red flag, but if waking up with migraines is starting to feel like a pattern, it might be worth looking a little closer at what’s happening overnight (not just how many hours you’re getting).

Protect Your Sleep When It Matters Most

Travel, stress, and hormonal shifts are some of the key moments when migraines show up more often, and not coincidentally, they’re also when your sleep schedule is most likely to go off the rails. “During higher-risk periods, try to keep your sleep schedule as consistent as possible,” Halene says. That means resisting the urge to stay up late doomscrolling and sticking to a regular wake-up time. When your brain has at least one anchor like your sleep schedule, it’s better able to handle everything else coming its way.

As Halene puts it, when your sleep is steady, your brain is more resilient; when it’s not, even small triggers can tip the balance. And while sleep might not be the flashiest fix, it’s one of the few things that reliably works in your favor — helping your brain stay a little more balanced, even when everything else feels off.

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