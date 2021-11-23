Why Experts Are Recommending You Don’t Make Christmas Plans Just Yet

In response to a sharp rise in Covid infections across Western Europe, more and more countries are beginning to reintroduce lockdown measures to curb the wave. For the past few months, the UK government has been adamant that Christmas would go ahead as planned, with Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi even giving the go-ahead for families to plan big get-togethers. But will there be a Christmas lockdown in the UK?

As the wave continues to spread across the continent, the possibility of it ending up there is ever increasing. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he couldn’t “rule anything out” in terms of a reintroduction of measures during a Downing Street press conference on Nov. 15, adding as the UK doesn’t “yet know the extent to which this new wave will wash up on our shores”, the country “cannot afford to be complacent” when it comes to the possibility of reintroducing measures to stop the spread.

That being said, there’s not been any mention of a Christmas lockdown – yet. The government does have a contingency plan ready to go (otherwise referred to as ‘Plan B’), which would see the reintroduction of compulsory face mask-wearing in certain settings, as well as a work from home order being put in place. There’s a possibility that vaccine passports could be introduced for particular venues, and the public would be instructed to “clearly and urgently” exercise caution and follow the rules to help curb the spread.

But according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Plan B isn’t on the table just yet. Instead, the focus is the vaccination rollout and booster program. “We’ve said all along that we’ve got Plan A, and that’s where we firmly are at the moment,” he told Sky News on Monday (Nov. 22). “If we needed to take further measures with Plan B then we would do so, but we’re not at that point.”

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Even if we’re not at that point yet, some experts are already recommending that the British public “delay planning Christmas for as long as possible” until something more concrete is said by the government.

“Rates of transmission are still very high, numbers of Covid weekly deaths continue around 1,000, the NHS is described by those running it as ‘hitting breaking point’ and ‘unsustainable’,” Prof Susan Michie of University College London told the Guardian. Michie is a member of the government’s Covid-19 behavioural science team and is a member of the Independent Sage group.

“Covid cases [are already] taking up hospital beds with the potential to tip the NHS into crisis,” she continued. “And we haven’t hit winter yet.” The likes of Scotland and Northern Ireland are considering the reintroduction of measures to curb the spread before the festive season, and while England has yet to follow suit Michie recommends returning to some old protective habits like social distancing, ventilation, restricting contact, and using hand sanitiser and face masks.