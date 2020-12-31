9 Genius Morning Routines For People Who WFH

Wellness
Let these inspire you.
The Good Brigade/DigitalVision/Getty Images
Quarantine life has sparked many remote workers to take up newfound habits like a.m. workouts and home-cooked breakfasts. But if you're looking for inspo on how to stay productive without a set structure, here are nine work from home morning routines from people across the U.S.
With love of photography/Moment/Getty Images
“I wake up and start working two hours before my kids wake up because it’s dangerous for them to be around my work equipment. Once they’re up, I make breakfast and spend the rest of the morning with them before getting back to it at nap time.”
Erica Sara Reese, jewelry designer