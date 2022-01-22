You May Not Realize You're Making These Little Mistakes That Are Thinning Your Hair

Who doesn’t love the thought of having a healthy, gorgeous head of hair that other people are envious of? Unfortunately, not all of us have been blessed with those full, beautiful locks we dream about. And that can be attributed to any number of reasons. Thinning hair is an issue that many people face, so there’s no need to feel alone or like it is beyond hope to fix and repair the damage.

Hair thinning and loss can be triggered by numerous things. There may even be a combination of things contributing to it. An imbalance in your hormones, dealing with excessive stress, or living with a medical condition can all affect hair growth and health. Other things, such as pulling on hair or using the correct products for your hair type, are more controllable and easier to fix. Some of these are simple mistakes you may not even realize you’re making with your hair.

If you’ve been searching for solutions to your hair loss problem, we’ve rounded up several recommendations that are backed by professionals in the field. Feel at ease in the journey to getting back your luscious locks and break out that rock star confidence right inside you.

Mistake: Dealing With Too Much Stress Solution: This Biotin-Infused Shampoo & Conditioner Specially Formulated To Repair Thinning Hair Paisle Botanics Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Amazon $30 See On Amazon Angie Seelal, a well-regarded PA-C at Advanced Dermatology, believes shampoo and conditioner can make thinning hair appear fuller. This biotin shampoo and conditioner for thinning hair is a good selection. Free from sulfates, parabens, formaldehyde, and other harsh chemicals, this shampoo and conditioner combo stimulates cells that deal with hair growth. They are formulated from natural ingredients such as rosemary, aloe vera, saw palmetto, coconut, and biotin; making them perfect for all types of hair. "Too many stress hormones may [suffocate] new hairs that are trying to grow,” Seelal told Bustle. “Anti-thinning shampoo products provide volume for your hair, so it gives the appearance of thicker hair. This can be helpful for people who have thinning or naturally fine hair. These shampoos also contain vitamins and amino acids to promote a healthier scalp."

Mistake: Wearing Your Hair In Certain Hairstyles Solution: These Extra Thick, No Pull Hair Bands That Won’t Cause Damage GIMME Bands Thick Fit Hair Ties Amazon $12 See On Amazon Seelal also says, "Hairstyles can cause early thinning in teens. This is caused by the repeated stress of wearing your hair in tight buns, ponytails, or braids. Hair loss is often along your hairline and may be reversible if early intervention occurs." Using these extra thick and flexible hair bands can help prevent damage to hair. These particular hair ties are made from hundreds of microfibers woven together, so they retain elasticity without causing dents or pulling on hair while wearing. The thicker band makes it easier to adjust or fix its position without having to worry about damage to your hair.

Mistake: Overusing Dry Shampoo In Between Washes Solution: An Anti-Dandruff Shampoo That Replenishes Dry Scalps Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Amazon $15 See On Amazon Olena Beley, a skin health coach, knows that a dry scalp and dandruff can be caused by many things, such as overusing dry shampoo. This anti-dandruff shampoo has been clinically proven to fight not only dandruff, but also prevent itching from the get go. The secret ingredient in this shampoo is ketoconazole. Make sure to thickly lather and massage it into your scalp to get the results you’re looking for. "If someone is experiencing hair loss, they have to look at their scalp health first, since scalp health is skin health. Using dry shampoo too many days in a row can lead to an itchy, flaky scalp too as it's really important to cleanse the scalp regularly," Beley explains.

Mistake: Pulling & Tugging On Hair Solution: This Biotin Therapy Shampoo Formulated To Treat Thinning Hair PURA D'OR Hair Thinning Therapy Biotin Shampoo Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pulling on your hair, whether intentional or not, can also contribute to thinning hair. M.D. Jae Pak thinks that biotin and lavender can both be helpful solutions. This biotin hair thinning therapy shampoo can help repair hair that has suffered the effects of being pulled over the years. It is formulated from an all-natural blend of niacin, biotin, and argon oil that is specifically made to treat thinning hair. "While there is no replacement for advanced medical therapies when it comes to restoring hair growth, massaging oils infused with biotin and lavender onto the scalp are home remedies that may help to regenerate the hair follicles," Pak told Bustle.

Mistake: Using Products That Aren’t Right For Your Hair Solution: This All-Natural Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner Set That Won’t Strip Your Hair Of Essential Nutrients BOTANIC HEARTH Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner Set Amazon $21 See On Amazon Dr. Yoram Harth, a board-certified dermatologist, thinks that people should steer clear of sulfates if they’re experiencing hair loss. This shampoo and condition with argan oil is both sulfate and paraben-free and can help rejuvenate your scalp. It contains ingredients such as keratin and shea butter, which can help hair to grow healthier. "Shampoos that contain sulfate (SLS) produce great foam,” Harth explains. “That said, sulfates are harsh detergents that can irritate the scalp and increase the risk of hair loss. Fragrance in shampoo can cause an allergic response in the scalp, increased inflammation, and slow hair regrowth."

Mistake: Using Too Many Heated Styling Tools Solution: This Heat Protectant Spray That Locks In Moisture & Hydration For Hair Hair Food Coconut & Argan Oil Heat Protectant Spray Blend Amazon $11 See On Amazon Dr. Yoram Harth, a board-certified dermatologist, pinpointed heat styling as a big culprit for thinning hair. Excessive use of heated styling tools can cause all kinds of unwanted damage to your hair. This coconut and argan oil heat protectant spray might help locks beat the heat. Applying this heat protectant spray provides a moisturized seal around your hair to prevent damage from heat reaching up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Harth urges Bustle readers "to reduce heat damage to your hair, apply a heat protectant and use styling tools on their lowest heat setting” to keep your hair looking its best.

Mistake: Drying Your Hair With A Normal Towel Solution: A Microfiber Towel That Won’t Damage Or Break Hair Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap Amazon $9 See On Amazon Harth also suggests using a microfiber hair towel wrap for your hair after washing it. This particular microfiber towel is made from a thicker material compared to similar ones, making it much more effective in soaking up excess water from your hair. The fact it leaves your hair slightly damp means less time having to subject it to the heat of blow-drying and styling. Harth informs Bustle, "Bath towels are made of coarse fibers that can damage your hair. Use instead, use an old cotton t-shirt or a microfiber towel. They will be gentler on your hair and absorb the moisture faster. "

Mistake: Not Having Enough Collagen Peptides In Your Diet Solution: This Powder Collagen Peptide Supplement Purely Inspired Collagen Peptides Powder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Implementing this collagen peptides powder into your daily routine is also something that Harth would recommend. You can easily mix this powder into your morning coffee, smoothie, water, or even add it to some warm oatmeal or pancake batter. Each serving packs a whopping 20 grams of collagen peptides, 18 grams of protein, and 18 different amino acids. "Collagen type 1, more prevalent in marine collagen, is a key ingredient for building new hair and is essential for the skin, nails, and joints,” Harth says. “Look for products that also include Hyaluronic Acid. Hyaluronic acid will help keep the moisture in your hair and will help promote new collagen production."

Mistake: Using Styling Products That Weight Down Hair Solution: This Lightweight Coconut Milk Foaming Mousse Maui Moisture Flexible Hold + Coconut Milk Curl Foam Mousse Amazon $7 See On Amazon Vanessa Thomas, a cosmetic chemist, advocates for steering clear from oil-based hair products and instead, opt for something like this flex hold coconut milk foaming mousse for thinning hair. Having a product that doesn’t create stiff or crunchy-looking curls is now possible with this mousse. After working it from the roots to the tips of your hair, let it air dry or style it with a curling iron depending on the type of curls you want. Thomas explains, "For someone suffering from thinning hair/hair fall-out, less is more. Avoid heavy oil-based products and instead, go with a lighter styling product such as a mousse. Excessive oil can make thinning hair look greasy, weigh it down, and give the illusion of thinner hair in general. "

Mistake: Overusing Extensions & Wigs That Can Damage Your Scalp Solution: This Scalp Soothing Serum That Restores Scalp Health SheaMoisture Scalp Soother Oil Serum for Wig and Weave Amazon $8 See On Amazon The use of extensions and weaves can have effects on the natural growth and health of your hair. Dr. Cynthia Bailey, who is the founder of Dr. Bailey Skin Care, advocates for making sure to keep an eye on your scalp if you choose to use them. This scalp soothing oil serum can help make a difference. Made from ingredients such as tea tree oil, aloe vera, and borage seed oil, it adds extra moisturizing and hydrating benefits to keep your hair healthy. Customers on Amazon also say they’ve successfully used it to help cure scalp itch after their hair has been done. "The attachment of weaves or extensions can also put excessive traction on the follicle,” Dr. Bailey told Bustle. “The traction causes damage to the follicle that is at first reversible but can eventually lead to scarring and permanent hair loss. How tight the hair is pulled, and for how long determines the risk of developing traction alopecia. Using hair relaxers before styling hair with tight traction puts the follicles at even higher risk of hair loss."

Mistake: A Lack Of Zinc & Vitamin D In Your Diet Solution: These Supplemental Capsules That Will Up Your Daily Intake American Standard Supplements Zinc + Vitamin C + Vitamin D Vegan Capsules Amazon $20 See On Amazon Dr. Dominic Burg, a trichologist at evolis Professional, explains how necessary zinc and vitamin D are for hair growth. These vegan zinc and vitamins C and D capsules are an easy and convenient way to make sure you are getting proper doses of these nutrients each day. The combination of these vitamins can serve as a natural boost to your immune system 365 days a year. Aside from the fact these nutrients are good for the inside of your body, Burg adds, "Zinc and Vitamin D are vital nutrients for hair health and hair growth, and deficiency in these critical elements is surprisingly common, particularly in those with a predominately plant-based diet.”

Mistake: Not Having Stress Relief Strategies Available Solution: This Pack Of Meditation “Stress Less” Cards MSS Inc Meditation Cards Amazon $17 See On Amazon Burg also explains how excessive tension and pressure throughout the day can affect hair loss. These meditation stress less cards are a great solution to relieving undue mental and physical tensions. Each card takes you on a guided journey to bring about a feeling of peace by helping you deal with emotions like stress and anxiety. Not only are these cards beneficial at a moment's notice, but they give you strategies to use even when you don’t have immediate access to them. "Stress is a natural physiological response to difficult, challenging, or scary situations,” Burg says. “When we are stressed, both in the short term and long term (chronically) we produce the stress hormone cortisol. Cortisol helps our body get ready for “fight or flight” which is useful in the short term, but in the long term continuously elevated cortisol can cause health issues. One of these is hair thinning and hair loss, due to inhibition of the growth and regeneration of hair follicle stem cells. To avoid the negative effect of stress on your hair you can work to reduce your stress levels. Exercise and meditation can help reduce stress"

Mistake: Not Keeping Up With Regular Trims On Your Dead Ends Solution: A Professional Set Of Hair Clippers For A Simple At-Home Trim Sirabe Professional Hair Cutting Scissors Set (10 Pieces) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Trimming hair on a regular basis makes a world of difference in maintaining healthy hair growth according to Samantha Denis, founder of allyoos and former product development manager at bumble & bumble. Having a professional set of hair-cutting scissors on hand can be a great way to give yourself small trims if appointments are hard to get to. The blades on these scissors are made of 100% stainless steel for a smooth and precise cut with each snip. "Your hair can appear thinner if you aren't trimming it regularly enough. Hair can get stringy, especially at the ends, and can feel flatter with less shape and movement when we need a trim,” Denis explains to Bustle. “A trim is always a good idea if hair is feeling and looking thinner and needs a good lift."

Mistake: Having Clogged Hair Follicles That Hinder Hair Growth Solution: This Specially Formulated Conditioner That Cleanses Clogged Hair Follicles Pure BioGen Complex Pure Conditioner Amazon $29 See On Amazon Gina Rivera, founder of Phenix Salons and professional hairstylist, created this specially formulated complex pure conditioner to treat clogged hair follicles. It is made with a special blend of B vitamins and other minerals such as biotin, collagen, and amino acids that helps revitalize your scalp and hair. Anyone can use this conditioner as it is compatible with all hair types. Rivera notes, "It’s very important to take care of the scalp. This means being on a good cleansing regimen that prevents hair follicles from clogging and promotes hair health. As I always say, a healthy scalp means healthy hair.”

Mistake: Not Getting Enough Essential Vitamins & Nutrients After A Dietary Change Solution: A Blender That Helps You Make Super Food Powered Smoothies Hamilton Beach 58148A Blender Amazon $37 See On Amazon William Gaunitz, a certified trichologist, is all about making sure you have a balanced diet. Nutrition goes a long way when it comes to all types of health — including hair and scalp health. This Hamilton Beach blender is an excellent way to help keep your daily diet full of necessary nutrients. These powerful blades easily crush and blend ice, fruits, and veggies into a tasty smoothie for a power-packed meal within a few minutes. The five buttons on the blender give you 12 different functions for mixing foods. If you’ve recently switched over to a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle, this blender is a great and convenient way to incorporate much-needed vitamins and minerals into your diet. "Veganism and vegetarianism can directly relate to low iron consumption which will, in turn, cause hair loss or hair thinning," says Gaunitz.

Mistake: An Imbalance In Your Hormone Levels Solution: This Topical Melatonin Serum That Helps Your Body’s Rejuvenation Mechanisms NutraM Hair Regrowth Serum for Thinning Hair Amazon $40 See On Amazon Of course, hair thinning can also be hereditary. And, it can start early. "Hair thinning in 20 and 30-year-olds typically is different than those in the teen years because androgenic hormones play a much larger role at that time in their life,” Gaunitz reveals to Bustle. “In 20 and 30-year-olds you see the influx of genetically related hair loss from male and female pattern hair loss beginning in men plausibly in their 20s and women in their mid-30s." If the problem seems severe, this hair thinning regrowth serum could be a good solution. The first of its kind, this topical melatonin serum that is clinically proven to fight against stress, genetics, and inflammatory issues that can all impact healthy hair growth. As an added bonus, you won’t have to worry about a greasy-looking residue on your scalp or in your hair after applying this serum.

Mistake: Using Products That Cause Your Scalp To Itch Solution: Switching To Gentle Products That Don’t Add Too Many Extra Fragrances And Ingredients Renpure Plant Based Apple Cider Vinegar Clarify & Shine Scalp Serum Amazon $9 See On Amazon Dr. Sandy Skotnicki, the founder of Toronto's Bay Dermatology Centre and a dermatologist at hims, believes it’s important to find products that’ll help your scalp stay healthy. “Over fragrant leave-in products or shampoos can cause itchy scalp, which will lead to a temporary hair shed, if itching is vigorous or continuous,” Skotnicki mentioned. This plant-based apple cider vinegar scalp serum can be a great starter product in revamping your haircare routine. This product is especially effective in helping deal with dandruff by rebalancing the natural oils of your scalp. Rest assured that all of the ingredients in this serum are plant-based, which provides a gentle and nourishing way to reinvigorate hair growth.

Also consider: When hair thinning issues are hereditary, there are other options you can try.

ELEVATE 5% Minoxidil Hair Growth Spray Amazon $20 See On Amazon Dr. Hadley King, a New York-based dermatologist, recommends products that contain minoxidil to help battle thinning. One product that fits the bill is this hair growth spray by ELEVATE. The 5% of minoxidil is the active ingredient in this spray that stimulates healthy hair growth for a fuller head of hair. Within as little as 12 weeks of consistent use, this product has been clinically proven to quickly regrow hair and revives hair follicles. King tells Bustle, “Minoxidil is the most proven OTC option and works for both men and women. It is a potassium channel opener, causing hyperpolarization of cell membranes. Theoretically, by widening blood vessels and opening potassium channels, it allows more oxygen, blood and nutrients to reach the follicles."

SVA Organics Pumpkin Seed Carrier Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon King also recommends pumpkin seed oil to repair thinning hair. Organic Cucurbita Pepo seeds are cold-pressed to remove the natural oils that are in this hair serum. This product is incredibly effective at moisturizing your scalp and is packed with nutrients such as vitamins A, B, C, D, and E, omega 3 and 6, and other vital minerals. It is super nourishing and works well with all skin types. She says, "Pumpkin seed oil has been shown to block the action of 5-alpha reductase, an enzyme that converts testosterone to DHT, and this is thought to be why oral pumpkin seed oil may help decrease hair loss in androgenetic alopecia."