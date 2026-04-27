Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This weeks puts a wrap on April and ushers in the fresh and floral vibes of May. Friday’s full Flower Moon brings a great opportunity to dig deep into your financial life and consider your situation with honesty. What endeavors, investments and narratives are serving you, and which aren’t? The intensity of this lunation might be tough and emotional, but any revelations are there in the name of truth and empowerment.

Once the weekend hits, logistical planet Mercury will be joining the sun in hardworking Taurus, putting an even greater emphasis on your material goals and the tangible steps necessary to get you to them. Buckle down and channel this transit’s focused determination as you embark on a new month.

The tense full moon is being reflected in the conflict-heavy cards of this week’s money tarot reading — but trust that whatever challenges you might face are creating space for new projects to take form.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

The message of the Five of Wands is simple: There are too many cooks in the kitchen, and thus too many clashing points of view in one room. Or one office. Or one board meeting. Or perhaps this slew of incompatible ideas is taking place entirely within your own brain. Whatever the case, you might struggle to settle on a clear path forward when it comes to money matters this week. Making decisions or coming to a clear understanding of your situation is hard to do when you’re dealing with so much discord — and right now, you’re probably trying to make sense of too many sets of needs and interests at once.

Fighting about finances is no fun, nor is feeling internally conflicted about how to manage a money-related endeavor. But once you’re aware of the chaos you’re surrounded by, you can make a conscious choice to step back and give yourself some peace. Leaving the heart of the conflict storm can help you see things more clearly, so turn down the volume on other people’s opinions and get in touch with what feels right in your heart.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

With the discordant energy of the Five Of Wands stirring up conflict in your financial life this week, it makes sense that you might be dealing with some money-related stress. Thankfully, the confident and passionate King Of Wands is here to remind you who’s ultimately in charge — and that’s always you. Your cash flow may feel chaotic right now, but you have a lot more power in your situation than you realize.

In the Tarot, the King holds the highest position of rulership over his suit, which emphasizes the fact that you can get in the driver’s seat and take control of whatever it is that’s financially worrying you. Don’t be afraid to delegate things to other people in order to lighten your load, either. Asking your partner to help with bills or calling in a colleague to help with a project can help relieve some of the money-related anxiety you’re feeling. Creative solutions to your problems are there for the taking.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

If the Tower card is any indication, there may be some shake-ups in your professional life this week that leave you feeling unstable and unsure of the future. This powerful tarot archetype tends to show up when things are falling apart — or at least appear to be. Big changes are likely underway right now, and not all of them are within your control, which can make the challenges feel especially difficult to accept.

While this card often points toward turmoil and chaos, the Tower is also often a blessing in disguise. Whatever feels like its crumbling at work this week is doing so because it was never built on solid ground in the first place. What’s meant to last will still be standing once the dust settles — and the ground will be especially fertile for new growth, allowing better systems to emerge. Trust the process, surrender to the factors that you don’t have power over, and remind yourself that you’ve survived every lightning bolt that’s ever struck. Weather this storm and think of it as a cleansing career moment.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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