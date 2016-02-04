9 Hacks For Cleaning Your Clothes Without Using Water

Laundry day may actually be my least favorite part of the week. It just feels so tedious, waiting for an open washing machine and then waiting longer for the clothes to be cleaned. After what seems like an eternity your clothes are finally washed, but you still need to fold and put them away. Rinse and repeat on a weekly basis. If you hate washing your clothes as much as I do, I bet you're wondering if there's anything you can do to bypass the task while, well, still having clean clothes. Lucky for you, there is! I've collected a few hacks for cleaning your clothes without washing them below. Yeah, you read that right. Lazy girls, get excited.

Although these hacks will clean your clothes in a pinch, I would recommend washing them every once in awhile. I mean, they'd probably get pretty gross if you never tossed them in the washing machine. These hacks are more for those emergencies when you're on the go and want to figure out how to get that mustard out of your blouse or the coffee stain out of your skirt in a pinch. Or for those moments when you just can't get to the laundromat. Those situations may seem like disasters, but with a few random supplies your clothes will be good as new. If you're super curious to see what magical concoctions can clean your clothes without the washer, take a look at the list below.

1. Put Your Jeans In The Freezer

If you want to get that fresh jean feeling back without washing, try throwing your jeans in the freezer overnight. Although it may seem weird, it totally works. The cold temperatures will kill the bacteria, but you won't ruin the worn-in fit of the jeans, according to Apartment Therapy.

2. Use Baby Powder On Oil Stains

If you get an oil stain on a piece of clothing, try to blot up as much of the stain as possible then generously dust some baby powder over the stain, according to House Cleaning Central. Wait around for 30 minutes and then dust off the powder, which should have soaked up all the oily mess.

3. Use Tape On Patent Leather

If you get some dirt on your patent leather shoes, just use a piece of scotch tape to pull it off, according to Elle. If the stain is new, the dirt should be lifted off in a pinch.

4. Use Rubbing Alcohol

If you end up with some ink or makeup on your blouse, try using some rubbing alcohol to get it out, according to Racked. Place a sheet of paper towel behind the stain and use an alcohol soaked cotton ball to dab out the stain. Repeat the process inside the garment if need be. Let it dry and enjoy your newly cleaned blouse.

5. Use Lemon On Sweat Stains

If you're prone to getting sweat stains on your shirts, try using lemon juice to get them out, according to Elle. Sprinkle some salt over the stain and then squeeze the juice of a lemon over it, rubbing until it comes out. You can try spraying lemon juice on clothes that usually get sweat stains (like workout gear) as a preventative measure too!

6. Use Shaving Cream On Makeup Stains

If you tend to get makeup all over your shirt collars, you can use shaving cream to get it out. Just put some foaming shaving cream over the stain and it should come right out, according to BuzzFeed.

7. Use Club Soda For Coffee Spills

If you're particularly clumsy one morning and spill your coffee on your shirt, no worries! Just sprinkle some salt on the stain and pour over some club soda, according to Elle. Leave overnight to make sure the stain is completely lifted.

8. Use Hairspray On Lipstick Smudges

If you accidentally get your bright red lipstick all over your shirt collar, don't fret. Just take your hairspray and saturate the area, according to Elle. Wait around for ten minutes then blot the stain away with a damp cloth. Wardrobe malfunction at the office averted!

9. Use White Wine To Remove Red Wine

BuzzFeed suggests getting rid of pesky red wine stains using, well, a trusty bottle of white wine. Who would've thought?