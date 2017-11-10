7 Christie Brinkley Skin Care Secrets That You Can Use In Your Own Life Today

Plenty of celebrities have go-to skincare steps that us regular people clamor to learn about. "How do they look so awake all the time? Do dark circles just not exist in California?" You get the idea. But when it comes to supermodel Christie Brinkley's skincare routine and secrets, it's nearly impossible not to pay attention, whether you're fazed by the allure of celebrity or not. Brinkley is 62. Really. The modeling legend has been in the industry for over 40 years now, making her an absolute expert on the subject of skincare.

I spoke to Brinkley about her new line of products, Christie Brinkley Authentic Skincare, and learned about some of her most important steps in her skincare routine — whether they pertain to creams and serums, or something as simple as what she eats every day. Brinkley also talked about some things she wishes she had done differently to her skin over the years because, yes, even supermodels forget to wear enough SPF every now and then. While you might be thinking her biggest tips come in the form of expensive routines or treatments, the truth is that Brinkley's secrets are everyday habits that any of us could incorporate into our daily lives. Here are seven lessons we could all learn from Brinkley.

1. Being A Vegetarian

[Embed]

The thing Brinkley notes as the most important thing she's done for her skin is as simple as what she eats every day.

"I became a vegetarian when I was about 12 years old. So I've been a vegetarian for 50 years, and I think that has really helped me in the long run. Because I've avoided all the antibiotics, all the growth hormones," Brinkley says. "If it's meant to speed them up to get them to the marketplace, what's it doing to us?" Either insert scientific evidence that vegetarian = better skin or make this more clear that it's just her opinion

2. Eating Organic

[Embed]

Going a step further than simply being a vegetarian, Brinkley says that eating organic foods has been key to her skin's health and appearance.

"I think avoiding all of those chemicals has been really good," Brinkley says. "I really believe that the food and beauty connection is very strong." same note as above

3. Quitting Smoking

[Embed]

By now most of us know the health benefits of quitting smoking and the detrimental effects of the habit, but if you needed the extra push to quit, Brinkley's belief that quitting smoking was one of the most important things she ever did for her skin may help you out.

"As a teenager, I started to smoke, but I stopped, and thankfully I did that," Brinkley says. "That's horrible for your skin."

4. Realizing The Importance Of SPF

[Embed]

We've all had a bad burn or two, right? If you're like me, you've probably had a few more than that, but it's incredibly important to think long-term when it comes to your skin, and that means the more SPF, the better. Brinkley says that being in the sun so much when she was younger was the biggest thing she wishes she had done differently over the years.

"I grew up a surfer girl in Malibu. The sun as a surfer, the sun as a model.... on exotic beaches all over the world, on the equator. From early morning to night," Brinkley says. "The number one thing I wish I hadn't done was baked myself in the sun."

5. Exfoliating Daily

[Embed]

If you're only exfoliating once a day, you may want to step up your game. Brinkley says she's been a longtime advocate of daily exfoliation — so much so that she developed her own line of exfoliator for Christie Brinkley Authentic Skincare that's gentle enough for daily use.

"I wanted to design something that was specifically made for daily use. I think that it's really a major part of why women are getting these amazing results. With that daily exfoliation, they're <-- who is they? getting a faster cell turnover and their skin feels instantly smoother and better," Brinkley says. Brinkley suggests doing what she does and using the Authentic Skincare Recapture 360 Day Cream after exfoliation for maximum results, noting that "you can instantly feel the difference."

6. Drinking Hot Water With Lemon Every Morning

[Embed]

If you haven't already heard about drinking lemon water every morning for health and beauty purposes (or you haven't paid attention to the tip yet), Brinkley is about to convince you to adopt the morning ritual into your routine.

"It really does so many things for you. In that little cup of water, it helps your whole elimination — keeps your body flowing — I like to say 'greases the joints.' You get vitamins, and if you just Google 'warm water and lemon,' you'll all be doing it too. It's great for your immune system," Brinkley says. "It's just the best way to start the day."

7. Using SPF Each & Every Day

[Embed]

Brinkley says that growing up and "just wandering around on a day to day basis without having a Recapture 360 on my skin" was one particular thing she wishes she had done differently to her skin, as well as inspiration for creating her skincare line — another thing she says is something she's thankful she's done for her skin.

Using a daily cream like the Recapture 360 (which has SPF 30) is key to avoiding sun damage on a daily basis, something that, like Brinkley notes, is important to take care of sooner rather than later.

Brinkley's tips are a big reminder that our daily, everyday habits are often what makes the biggest difference in our beauty routines. And if you're interested in using the most Christie Brinkley-approved products there are, be sure to check out her Christie Brinkley Authentic Skincare Line on the brand's site. The line will also be available on HSN as of April 29.