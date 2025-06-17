Selena Gomez Just Betrayed Her Disney Roots To Cure Her Acne

The world of pimple treatments has come a long way. Not only has acne become more accepted in today’s society as being *checks notes* totally and completely normal as human beings, but there’s also a growing list of ways to make zits more bearable.

In fact, Selena Gomez just posted a photo of herself wearing a SpongeBob SquarePants pimple patch from Starface. If that doesn’t count as proof, I don’t know what does.

Look, waking up to see that you have a new unwelcome friend on your forehead certainly comes with its mix of emotions — namely, annoyance. But as the Rare Beauty founder is sharing, it’s simply part of life, and, luckily, there are practical, fun, and effective ways to face zits head-on.

Selena Gomez’s Playful Acne Patch

Gomez might be a jetsetter and a frequent figure on flashy red carpets, but she also has her relatable side.

Although she was a Disney kid, the multihyphenate grew up when SpongeBob was in its heyday, so her nostalgic beauty item makes perfect sense.

On an Instagram story from June 16, the actor shared a selfie of herself sitting on her couch, barefaced save for a single yellow SpongeBob acne patch underneath her bottom lip. She cheekily captioned the pic, “Having one of those ‘I feel sexy days.’”

The pimple patch is the product of a collaboration with cult-favorite acne brand, Starface — but unfortunately, this particular partnership was launched back in 2022 and is currently sold out.

Outside of this Bikini Bottom-themed collection, the brand’s iconic colorful star-shaped patches have been spotted on countless A-listers, from SZA to Florence Pugh and Charli XCX.

How They Work

Like other pimple patches, these Starface ones work by creating a protective, moist environment that helps breakouts heal faster and more hygienically.

These are made with 100% hydrocolloid — a moisture-retentive material commonly used in wound care — which allows the patches to draw out fluid, pus, and oil from pimples while shielding them from bacteria, dirt, and picking fingers. While they’re covering your blemishes, they’re also helping soothe inflammation while providing a gentle, less irritating alternative to some drying spot treatments.

Plus, the cute star shape makes wearing them feel more whimsical and chic — even sexy, as Gomez shared — rather than something to feel embarrassed about.