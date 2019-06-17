Swirling wine around in a glass and talking about the stock market is fun and all, but when I find myself in the midst of a stuffy get-together, I can’t help but wish that someone had brought along one of the best adult party games. Since there are hundreds of options on the market right now, there really isn't any excuse to party without one — but some games are definitely better than others, so it pays to do your research.

If you, like me, prefer a more lively hang out, these hilarious adult party games can get things rolling. You'll want to choose one that will subtly help people to loosen up, talk to each other, laugh with each other, and break down the barriers that make them feel awkward. If you ever find yourself hosting get-togethers of any sort, these are the best grownup game night picks to have on hand for all those reasons.

They’re also guaranteed to make you the MVP of someone else’s party when you bring them along, because who doesn’t appreciate a little ice-breaking? For hours of laughter, bonding, and fun, here’s a list of some of the best adult party games, both appropriate and inappropriate (but, let’s be real, mostly inappropriate).

1. The Oatmeal's Survival Card Game

Like the box says, the NSFW-edition of Exploding Kittens is a game for "people who are into kittens and explosions and boob wizards and sometimes butts," which might possibly describe a good percentage of people. Think of this as a fast-paced, kitten-fueled version of Russian Roulette: You take turns drawing cards with the hopes of avoiding the Exploding Kitten cards. When someone invariably draws one, they're dead – exploding kittens are dangerous, after all – unless they have a Defuse card to distract the kitty from blowing up (think: laser pointers, catnip, and belly rubs). Looking for something a little less risqué? Check out the suitable-for-work version, which is one of the most backed Kickstarter projects of all time. Impressive, right?

2. This Meme Game From The Folks At F*ckJerry

If memes crack you up online, you'll seriously love this game. It comes with Photo Cards from popular memes as well as Caption Cards. Each player gets seven Caption Cards and everyone competes to make the funniest combination. Players take turns being the judge, and the person who creates the highest number of winning combinations wins the game. While this game is loads of fun, it isn't recommended to play around children.

"We literally couldn’t stop playing and didn’t end up quitting until we had exhausted every single meme in the stack, 2.5 hours later," says one reviewer. "There were many times the judge couldn’t finish reading a card because we couldn’t breathe from laughing so hard! Definitely recommend."

3. A NSFW Drawing Game For Adults

If you’re a fan of R-rated games, and have the general mentality of “the cruder, the better,” this one’s for you. One player describes Draw What?! as, “If Pictionary and Cards Against Humanity had an orgy with Charades and Candy Land,” and with that ridiculous mash-up, there’s really no way to go wrong.

The board game features 375 twisted words and phrases, which you then have to draw on the white board. If your teammates can guess what you’re drawing, you can all move ahead along the colored squares — but be sure not to land on the wrong space! If you’ve got a group of friends that’s perfectly okay with swearing and raunchy drawings (a bachelorette party, perhaps?) this game will definitely go over well.

4. A "Better Version" Of Cards Against Humanity

According to reviewers, That's What She Said is a fresher, dare they say "better" version of Cards Against Humanity. It's also a great choice for parties with larger groups, because it's fast-paced, designed for four or more, can be adjusted to suit your time-frame, and even has expansions to keep things fresh and increase the number of players.

Essentially, this game has 400 phrase cards and 58 setup cards. The judge throws down a set-up, and everyone plays their best phrase. The winner is entirely dependent on the judge's sense of humor — but since the judge changes every round, it pays to know who's got the dirtiest mind. Every single card has a hilarious, mostly-sexual theme, and reviewers call it an "absolute must-have" for inappropriate friend groups.

5. Arrange Your Own Comics With Cyanide & Happiness

The only true hazard you're going to run up against with this game is how long you'll want to keep playing it. In Joking Hazard, you compete along with the rest of your party to finish truly awful comics and see who can one-up the other.

Each box comes with 360 cards. It's similar to Apples to Apples and Cards Against Humanity, except you're building out a story instead of a phrase. Unlike other card games, the rules for this are pretty flexible, and for a reason. With this game, you have total creative control with how the story progresses. Since each comic is designed to work as a small story, you're really able to control the flow of the game as you go.

"The cards are so well written and balanced, that nearly any combination results in beyond colorfully off beat hilarity," wrote one reviewer. Another raved, "A game night headliner ... I picked this up because I followed the comic and the animated internet cartoon for years now. I don't think I had laughed as hard during a board game before."

6. This One That's Like Offensive Superlatives

"There are no winners in this game...only losers," says the Drunk Stoned or Stupid product description. In each round, one player will act as the judge, and the others will start by drawing a card. Your job is to decide which player is most likely to do the action on the card — things like "Never make it past pregame" or "Watch 'Planet Earth' for five hours" are all game. Argue your point to the judge using the accused's past, stories, or their personality against them. Whoever gets seven cards first loses. This is one you'll be playing into the wee hours of morning with your closest pals time and time again.

7. For The Friend Group That Likes To Debate

If you’ve got a friend group or family members that just love to debate, direct their energy and rage into something useless and harmless. Superfight is a simple game for players of all levels where the cards are split into two categories: characters, and powers and weaknesses. When the two are combined, guests need to argue until the end about which one would win in a fight (like a zombie inside a giant hamster ball, or a child beauty pageant queen using the force?). This game’s ideal for up to about ten people, and reviewers say it’s filled with silliness, yelling, laughing, logic, and emotion, and the better you and your friends are at thinking outside of the box, the more ingenious this game gets.

8. The Adult Version Of Scattergories

This one’s a little like Scattergories, except the themes aren't so PG-rated. Nasty Things comes with 250 hilariously-inappropriate prompts, like “things a proctologist names his finger,” and, “things zombies do when they’re not eating people.” Then everyone takes turns writing down their responses, and points are doled out when someone can correctly guess who wrote what.

Some reviewers prefer it to other card games, as it requires quick-thinking and wit, and it can be toned down or up based on who’s sitting around the table. It comes with cards, a notepad, and pencils, and because this game has a great sense of flow and simple-to-understand instructions, it’s an awesome jump-right-in game for just about any type of party.

9. For People Who Like Trivia

Is Trivia Night at your local bar the highlight of your week? Bring the fun home with Smart Ass, a game for all those Hermione Grangers out there who think fast on their feet and are quick with an answer. Each who, what, or where question features ten clues that the card reader says aloud – until Miss Smartypants over there shouts out the answer the second she knows it. Sort of like Jeopardy without the manners, this game will have everyone racing to answer the question first, and hey, it's basically educational, so play as often as you like.

"My family loves trivia games — really any type of competition — and this game is one of the funnest we have ever played," says one reviewer who loves it because it's fast-paced, easy to follow, and can be played with individuals or teams.

10. The Mouthpiece Game For Any Age

This is basically like Win, Lose, or Draw, but with your mouth. Hear me out: Grab a group of friends, pop in a mouthpiece, and try to say silly phrases to your teammates (e.g., "slow down, you careless clown!"). If they can understand you – through both the mouthpiece and your incessant laughter – your team earns a point. This is good, goofy fun you can have with everyone, from your friends for a wine-fueled game night or with your family (yes, even Grandma). Yes, you'll look ridiculous, but that's the point!

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.

This post was originally published on 5/6/2016. It was updated on 6/17/2019.