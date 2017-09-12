We've come a long way from Candyland and The Game of Life. Now, there are tons of super clever board games that are actually fun to play over the age of six. And the most popular board games for adults will have you hooked in no time.

Now, just because these games are aimed at adults, doesn't mean they are "adult." There's no saucy dice or naked Twister. These games are just a little more complicated or over-the-top than your average family fare. Like Settlers of Catan. There's nothing "adult" featured in the questing, adventure game, but it's a little too complex for a kid to interest him.

Or, maybe you want an easy-to-play party game? There are tons of great board games that require almost no set up, rules that make sense in under five minutes, and have room for lots of players. Whether you want to bust out the classic Cards Against Humanity or learn some new facts about your friends with the revealing The Voting Game, there's something that'll entertain every group of friends.

Just because you're not a kid anymore doesn't mean you have to leave board games behind. With these amazing board games for adults, you'll want to find any excuse to play.

1. Player Ten The Voting Board Game

Really get to know your friends with The Voting Game. Each round starts with a question like "Who would survive the longest in a zombie apocalypse?" Then, you vote on which friend best fits the bill and after the results are given, you try to guess who voted for you. Basically, you learn what people really think about you in a hilarious way.

A Game That Teaches You A Lot About Your Friends

Reviewers say: "The Voting Game is different than Cards Against Humanity as it focuses on the player's opinion's of each other. Super simple game and you can alter the rules to fit the setting of your night. Playing this game can be a minefield, however the best way to play this game is to have no shame with who you vote for. I'd advise to play this game with friends who don't take themselves too seriously as some of the questions can be insulting or embarrassing. Overall, this is a great game and if you and your friends can laugh at yourselves then this is the perfect addition to any game night."

2. Telestrations After Dark Board Game

A little like the game telephone but with drawing, Telestrations After Dark can get a little weird but is super fun. You get a word or phrase to draw, then everyone has to guess what it was. It's harder than it sounds and gets shockingly entertaining, with lots of laughs all around.

A Board Game That Takes Telephone To The Next Level

Reviewers say: "This game is so much fun! Easy game for everyone! Played with my friends in there 20's to my parents in there 50's, even my grandparents! I couldn't stop laughing the whole game! You can play with up to 8 people, directions are extremely easy to follow, the booklets even walk you though it, if you forget what to do next, it comes with dry erase markers coasters, even clothes to clean them off! And of course endless words to play with!"

3. Disturbed Friends: This Party Game Should Be Banned

Touted as "The Worst Game Ever Made," Disturbed Friends makes you decide what you and your friends would do in horrible situations. When you have to answer questions like, "In order to destroy my arch-nemesis, I will..." you learn a lot about how terrible you and your friends really are.

A Game That Brings Out The Worst In Everyone

Reviewers say: "Whether you are playing this with family or friends be prepared to be shocked, laugh uncontrollably, and second guess what you thought about yourself and others. This game was a hit with my disturbed family!! Highly inappropriate and worth the money spent. I am going to buy the expansion packs ASAP!!"

4. Codenames

Live out your James Bond fantasies with Codenames. All the players (or agents) know each other only by code names and they race to see who can identify an agent first. If you like games like Werewolf and Mafia, this one really takes that to the next level.

A Party Games That Lets You Be A Spy

Reviewers say: "We love love this game. During quarantine we played several times a week - always a different game. Perfect for the entire family. Trying to figure out the logic of your teammate can be hilarious."

5. Settlers of Catan

Kind of like an IRL Oregon Trail and a less fantastical Dungeons & Dragons, Settlers of Catan gives you a totally different playing experience every time. Players discover the isle of Catan and go on a quest to settle its wild lands. Over 1,500 people on Amazon love the combination of trading, tactics, and strategy that this game requires.

A Board Game That Sends You On An Epic Adventure

Reviewers say: "I have been playing Settlers of Catan for over 15 years and while many other games have come and gone, I still think this is my favorite game of all time. This is a great strategy game that isn't hard to learn, but like an onion there are many levels to peal back. While the game is pretty easy to learn, the strategy is what makes it so fun."

6. Cards Against Humanity

Cards Against Humanity has pretty much taken over the board game world. With over 60,000 reviews, this is an enormously popular Amazon product. With 150 new cards since the last edition, this game is great if you've played it once or 1,000 times.

A Favorite Card Game With Over 60,000 Reviews

Reviewers say: "This is not a children's game, and this is not a game to play with Grandma... But if you and your friends enjoy laughing at the darker side of life, art, and pop culture... This is the perfect game for your next party."

7. What Do You Meme? Party Game

Over 16,000 people on Amazon have given this meme-centric game an overall 4.6-star rating! You compete to see who can make the funniest meme. It can get pretty raunchy, so this is definitely not a game for the family reunion.

A Game That Lets You Make All The Best Memes IRL

Reviewers say: "Basically like cards against humanity, but with memes. BUT I have yet to find a bad card! They’re hilarious. Absolutely an adult game. There are curse words on the cards, but that is clearly stated."

8. Exploding Kittens: NSFW Edition

Kickstarter went nuts for Exploding Kittens, and people on Amazon are keeping the love going. One of the most-backed projects in Kickstarter history, Exploding Kittens is a hilarious party game described as a "kitty-powered version of Russian roulette." With nearly 9,000 reviews on Amazon, this game is extremely popular and growing more and more loved every day.

The Game Kickstarter Was Crazy About

Reviewers say: "Like the original, this one plays just the same. The illustrations and descriptions are just dirtier, but it's not any more difficult to learn. This plays in about the same length of time as the original, making it a good choice if you still want the same level of challenge with a little dirtier content."

9. Joking Hazard: An Offensive Card Game

Stick figures have never been funnier. This "offensive" card game lets you and your team create comic strips that are always hilarious and definitely NSFW. With super easy set up, this game is great for a party of pretty much any size and will definitely get everyone laughing.

A Board Game That Let's You Make Hilarious Comics

Reviewers say: "Plenty of laughs to be had. We played with 4 and it was hilarious. We played different styles and played our own "storyboard/storyline" mode where each person put down their best card and it would be accepted as long as it made sense, if not it would be rejected by the majority and the person would need to draw 2 more cards. Ended up with some hilarious comic style storylines."

10. Drunk Stoned Or Stupid

Get real with your friends with this hilarious party game. Each card gives a prompt and you have to decide which of your friends is most likely to do it. Between figuring out which friend "Is going straight to hell" or calling out who's most likely to "Get a popcorn bucket from the trash for free refills," you and your friends will have a fun time calling each other out for all their weird behaviors.

A Game That Lets You Call Out Your Friends

Reviewers say: "This game was an absolute hit for our game night! We had a blast calling each other out! Definitely some good times to be had with this one!!"

11. Dirty Charades

The family game Charades gets an adults-only makeover in this Dark version of the board game. How it works: Divide up into two teams and sit in a group. The goal is to get your teammates to guess the word on your card simply by acting out the phrase. This adult-take on a classic game is sure to be a hit at your next game night.

A Family Board Game With A Dark Twist

Reviewers say: "I decided to purchase this game during our Quarantine so my husband and I could have something to play. The first time playing it we didn’t actually follow the rules but we sat at our kitchen table acting out each card and we had so much fun. A few weekends ago we decided to bring this game to our friends house and play and everybody was dying laughing. I think this would also be a good game for bachelorette parties. Great game for the price."

12. Betrayal At House On The Hill

Deal with all the scares and mysteries of a spooky haunted house in Betrayal At House On The Hill. Navigate through the haunted hallways over and over, since every time you play you get a new scary scenario and a different configuration of rooms. For an additional $15, you can add the upgrade kit onto your purchase to incorporate new game pieces, dice, and art into the game.

A Board Game That Takes You Through A Haunted House

Reviewers say: "We had a blast playing this with our group of friends. Every game is completely different and random. It took us a few trial games with the rule book to really get the hang of things, but now we only need to reference the end game scenario. Highly recommended for an intelligent and strategic evening of fun."

13. Monopoly Avengers

Monopoly Avengers is similar to the classic board game, but with a fun twist. Instead of selling and buying properties, each player is tasked with assembling an all-star team of superheroes. The goal? Outlast your friends. Even better, the tokens are golden Avengers statues, so you can play as your favorite character from the Marvel Universe.

A Classic Board Game For Fans Of Marvel

Reviewers say: "This is a great Monopoly game for and Avengers fan. It is pretty similar to the original Monopoly game, but there are some differences in the game play and we had to [refer] to the directions throughout playing our game. It was super fun to play and recruiting the different heroes was great. This kept us entertained for hours."

14. USAOPOLY Clue: Game of Thrones Edition

All the fun of Clue with your favorite characters from Game of Thrones, this edition of Clue has it all. Play as Daenerys and pin all the blame on Cersei, or go crazy and take on Tyrion and accuse Greyworm. A great way to play a classic game and live out some of your favorite Game of Thrones fan fiction fantasies.

A Game That Lets You Be Your Favorite 'Game Of Thrones' Character

Reviewers say: "This is was a great purchase for my husband. He absolutely loves it. What is great about this game is that both sides of the board are playable."