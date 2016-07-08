12 Best Sex Toys For Beginners

Dipping your toe into the extensive world of sex toys can feel overwhelming. You’re not quite sure where to start, and you can’t exactly take your new toy out for a spin and return it if it doesn’t hit the spot. To make your search significantly easier, I've rounded up a list of the best sex toys for beginners. Whether you’re looking for a gadget to upgrade your solo sessions or you want to try something new with a partner, there’s a toy below that’s sure to pique your interest.

One important thing to pay attention to when you’re shopping around is the materials — especially when it comes to dildos, butt plugs, or anything else that you'll be putting inside your body. Sex toy safety is not well-regulated, and as a result, cheaper products are often made with concerning materials that are porous (aka a breeding ground for bacteria), irritating, or even toxic.

Most of my picks below are made with silicone or stainless steel. Both materials are durable and nonporous, which makes for sex toys that are easy to clean and disinfect between uses (an essential part of sex toy maintenance). If you do use a toy made with silicone, just remember not to use it with a silicone-based lubricant, as this can damage it; instead, stick with a water-based lubricant, if you choose to use one.

Now that you have a better idea of what to look for, read on for my list of the best beginner sex toys.

1. A No-Frills, Portable Way To Get The Job Done

When it comes to vibrators, size isn’t everything, especially if you’re searching for a portable option that’s small enough to fit inside a purse or backpack. Enter: This powerful mini-bullet vibe from Oomph!, which is made from super-soft silicone to give the kind intense, one-of-a-kind stimulation that’ll leave your body buzzing for more. If you’re worried about how discreet this is, don’t be. Designed to operate below 30 decibels, this toy will never give you away, even if you’re in a not-so-private place while you’re using it.

"For such a small device it is very powerful and has lots of different settings and options," wrote one reviewer. "I’ve never purchased any toys before and my husband and I decided to get some [...] After looking around I decided on 3 different toys this being one of them and am very happy with this purchase!"

2. An Easy-To-Operate Strap-On

Experimenting with a strap-on for the first time can be daunting, but if you opt for one like this, which comes with an adjustable, machine-washable harness, you can really make the most of your experience.

This set comes with two different silicone dildo attachments — one small and one medium — and are flared toward the bases for safe play. In addition to being hypoallergenic, boilable, and "comfortable to wear," according to reviewers, it's available in both black and purple.

One reviewer noted, "We ordered this kit to explore pegging and this kit has been amazing, the harness fits her perfect and the dildos were the perfect size to start with [...]"

3. Spice Things Up With A Partner With These Plush Handcuffs

Want to add a little restraint to your partner play? Starting off with a set of soft, furry handcuffs like this one can be a great way to dip your toe into a little light bondage. Made from super comfortable PU leather and faux fur, the restraints are adjustable and able to fit a wide range of wrist sizes. One reviewer noted, "I was expecting a cheap product, but was impressed by the quality. It is the perfect size, comfort, and durability."

4. A Dual-Tip Vibrator For Twice The Pleasure

In the mood for some sweet vibrations? If so, then this dual-tip rabbit vibrator could be just what you need. It’s made with 10 incredibly powerful but also quiet settings, so you can really figure out what rhythm works best for you. Each time you charge this up via USB, you’re getting more than two hours of potentially uninterrupted fun, so you’ll never have to stress about running out of batteries. Best of all, this silicone and completely waterproof toy comes with a discreet travel case, so you can take it with you anywhere you go.

5. A Vibrator For Two That Stays In Place

The downside of using sex toys with a partner is that typically, you need to switch on and off for who gets to reap the benefits. (Kind of like how shower sex usually means one of you is freezing cold while the other hogs all the hot water.) But not so with the Eva II Couples vibrator. It’s designed to be worn during hetero intercourse, and it fits right under your labia. Meaning, both parties get to enjoy the sensation it gives off. Plus, it stays put, no matter what position you and your partner shift to.

6. Strengthen Your Kegels With Ben Wa Balls

Yes, those little balls from Fifty Shades of Grey that Anastasia puts...up there before that dinner party. But fiction aside, Ben Wa balls can help strengthen your kegels and increase the power of your pelvic floor. Not to mention, they feel really good when they’re in you. These 1.37-inch weighted balls are ideal for beginners and come with a silicone strap for easy removal. Slide one (or both) of them into you, then release and contract your pelvic floor muscles. You can use them by yourself, or to get your partner turned on.

7. A Cock Ring That Delivers Double The Pleasure

There’s a lot to love about this silicone cock ring from IMO, especially if you want to make sure you and your partner are both getting off. It can help erections last longer, and since it’s waterproof, you can take it with you in the shower for extra fun. Another advantage to this toy is that it comes with a powerful motor and is equipped with up to seven pulsating modes, so it can deliver amazing clitoral stimulation when your fingers or tongue aren’t quite enough to send a partner over the edge. Rechargeable via USB and stretchy enough to fit most penis sizes, it’s definitely a great option for couples looking to play together.

"This is what cock rings are meant to be like," one fan raved. "A bit tight (I’m above average), but not uncomfortable. The vibration is perfect for us both. Flip it around for a new sensation for every position."

8. An Adjustable Harness That's Customizable

If you're interested in experimenting with different dildos, but also want something to strap them into, get a harness that allows you to change which toys you're using. This one adjusts to fit waists up to 59 inches in size. Plus it comes with three interchangeable rings to accommodate a variety of dildo widths.

"Awesome harness," wrote one reviewer. "It's super well made and very comfortable to wear, very affordable. It is fully adjustable and have 3 different size o-rings, so it can be used with most size dildo and it really holds the dildo in place."

9. A Whip That Doesn't Hurt

So, you want to try using a whip. But you want to test the waters with a less aggressive whip first, as some spanking toys are pretty hardcore. The solution? A whip that doesn't hurt, like this feather tickler. You can use it to tease your partner, or put some force behind it to give (and receive) a solid spank. "Love this piece, great for play," noted one reviewer.

10. A Remote-Controlled Couples Vibrator

For couples who are looking for a new kind of toy (or for hands-free solo play), the Xocity wearable vibrator offers clitoral and G-spot stimulation — and even the partner doing the penetrating can feel the vibrations. It comes with a remote control to customize the two powerful motors, and its flexible design ensures a comfortable fit over the pubic bone. So far, reviewers are thrilled, and have given this toy a 4.6-star rating.

11. For More Anal Pleasure, Use A Prostate Vibrator

If you're someone with a prostate who's looking to upgrade your masturbation methods, or you're interested in experimenting with anal, this beginner-friendly prostate vibrator will do the trick. It's halfway between a vibrator and a plug to ensure a comfortable fit, and it's made from waterproof, body-safe silicone for sensitive skin. The rechargeable design offers nine speeds that you can change via the remote control.

12. A Butt Plug That Won't Get Lost Up There

If you want to experiment with butt plugs, but feel kind of weird about sticking something in your butt and leaving it there, a butt plug with a handle is a safe bet for first-timers. This one comes with three bumps in varying sizes, so not only can you be sure that your butt plug won't get lost in the ether, but you can play around with different fits, until you find the right one.

