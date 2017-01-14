11 Super Simple Hair Tricks The Internet Is Obsessed With

Ah, the World Wide Web — home to every single piece of advice your brain could possibly fathom. That, of course, includes all things hair and beauty, and during the rise of listicles and YouTube beauty gurus, the Internet has given us countless super simple hair tricks to help us up our mane game without much effort. From easy hacks like hairspray-coated bobby pins, to mastering perfectly deconstructed waves in a jiffy, the web has majorly got our backs.

Of course, the Internet can lead to hair hack missteps sometimes — take, for instance, the fact that you should not try to use sugar to either remove hair or lighten it — but there are still tons of great, dare I say, lifechanging easy hair tricks out there.

So, whether you're looking for a tried and true way to wake up with mermaid waves without employing complicated heat tools (seriously, it's easier than you'd expect), or the secret to trimming your bangs at home, have faith — because the World Wide Web has got you covered. Read on for some of the best simple hair tricks the Internet has to offer, and prepare to revolutionize your hair routine.

1. Heatless Waves

[Embed]

Judging by the over 20 million views on this video, I think it's safe to call it an Internet obsession.



2. Heatless Waves (With A Headband)

[Embed]

Now, if you liked the first trick, you might want to give this one a try too — just ask Bustle writer Melodi Erdogan, it's actually pretty effective.



3. Heatless Waves (with Duct Tape)

[Embed]

Just throwing a third option out there: This duct tape method is actually quite similar to the rag curls method of old, and according to Bustle writer Phoebe Waller, it'll basically give you Serena van der Woodsen-level bouncy waves (which, it goes without saying, is #goals).



4. Hair-Sprayed Bobby Pins

Scunci No-slip Grip Bobby Pins, $3.99, amazon.com



Sticky bobby pins. Pure genius for preventing them from sliding all over the place.

5. Wave Formation

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/anhcotranHAIR/status/770295781005795328]

Have you heard of Wave Formation yet? It's basically hair guru Anh Co Tran's easy secret recipe for perfectly undone LA cool girl waves, and it involves using the clamp on your curling iron a little bit like you'd typically use a flat iron.



6. Coconut Oil Hair Masks

[Embed]

Influencers like Michelle Phan helped the coconut oil trend spread like wildfire — it makes a great mask, and speaking as someone who's tried it, it really did work for me, too. I would just make sure you don't use super high heat if you're trying the blow drying/plastic bag method shown in the above video.



7. Dryer Sheets For Static Frizz

Bounce Outdoor Fresh Fabric Softener Sheets, $8.94, amazon.com



It's may seem weird, but why shouldn't static-busting dryer sheets work as well on your hair as they do on your laundry? Thank you, Internet.

8. Easy At-Home Side Bangs

[Embed]

Remember that time beauty blogger Kamila Bravo blew everyone's mind with her super simple hack for long face-framing bangs?

9. Smoothing Flyaways With A Toothbrush

Colgate Classic Soft Full Head Toothbrush, $4.88, amazon.com



What better way to get rid of flyaways than with a toothbrush spritzed with hairspray and/or shine serum? It's great for precision work!

10. Curling Hair With A Flat Iron

[Embed]

Ah, the flat ironed waves look. An oldie but a goodie.

11. Using A Makeup Sponge To Dye Hair

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge, $5.99, target.com



makeup sponge makes a surprisingly effective hair dye applicator , as hair stylish Jamie Stevens demonstrated on Instagram — although you might want to opt for an inexpensive one if you're planning on cutting it in half and using it to bayalage your hair.



