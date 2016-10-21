If there’s anything I’ve learned while lurking around Amazon’s popular purchases, it’s that people buy some really weird stuff. It takes time to pick out the bizarre trending items that are actually brilliant, because admittedly, a lot of them are just plain bizarre. If you weren’t already aware, please allow me the privilege of informing you that you can buy a pillow with Nick Cage’s head on it or a life-size yeti statue that’ll cost somewhere around $2,500 dollars. On the other hand, you’ve got the weird but actually pretty useful stuff trending on Amazon — the type of products that initially cause a bit of confusion, but on second thought, make fantastic gifts.

The best place to look for these types of things is the Movers and the Shakers page. This is where Amazon posts the biggest gainers in sales rank over the past 24 hours. Another awesome option is the New and Interesting Finds page, where the most commonly wish-listed products are posted. Both are updated regularly, and as a result, you’ve got a perpetual flow of weird but genius gifts for those people in your life who, thankfully, are pretty open-minded.

1. This Gross But Extremely Useful Egg Separator

Mr. Sniffles Egg Separator , $15, Amazon

The Mr. Sniffles egg separator is an intriguing conversation piece that’s also a pretty convenient tool. Crack an egg on top, tilt it forward, and let the egg whites drip out of his nose. It’s crafted from durable earthenware ceramic, and it can also be used for things like maple syrup and gravy. It’s sure to have your dinner guests cracking up.

2. These Cat Masks For Clearer Skin

Baby Pet Magic Mask Sheet, $10, Amazon

This set of ten terrifying Baby Pet magic mask sheets are hydrating and help to reduce acne.

3. This Space-Savvy Kitchen Essential That Covers All Your Whisking Needs

Joseph Joseph 2-in-1 Balloon and Flat Whisk, $9, Amazon

Not only is the shape convenient for storage, but the Joseph Joseph 2-in-1 whisk can be used as a flat tool (for combining ingredients or scraping the sides of the bowl) and as a regular whisk (think: egg whites or whipped cream). It changes at the turn of a handle, and it’s also non-stick, silicone-coated, and dishwasher-safe.

4. Serve The Perfect Slice Every Time

Bicycle Pizza Cutter, $7, Amazon

This cute bicycle pizza cutter is an innovative way to serve up everybody’s favorite meal. It’s made from aluminum and stainless steel, so it’s durable, and it’s got a little stand to keep the sauce off your table. Best of all, it comes in 11 different colors to match your kitchen.

5. Combine Your Knife And Cutting Board Into These Genius Scissors

Clever 2-in-1 Food Chopper, $10, Amazon

This genius Clever 2-in-1 food chopper combines a razor-sharp knife and a sturdy cutting board into a scissor-like design that makes prep a breeze. It has a stainless steel blade that stands up to even the hardest vegetables, and it’s got a safety lock to prevent injuries. Best of all, it’s dishwasher-safe for quick and easy clean-up.

6. These Weird Sandals That Stimulate Pressure Points In Your Feet

BYRIVER Reflexology Foot Massager Sandals, $25, Amazon

These bizarre massage slippers are based on the theory of reflexology and built to stimulate certain pressure points in your feet while you walk around. They can help with circulation, headaches, and low energy levels. They’re even made with antimicrobial materials to reduce foot odor!

7. Virtual Reality Using Your Smart Phone

OPTOSLON Virtual Reality Headset, $39, Amazon

This virtual reality headset fits most smart phones (from 4.7 to 6.2 inches) so you can watch movies and play games in 3-D virtual reality. It has a 4.4-star rating and hundreds of reviews because buyers say it's comfortable to wear, easy to use, and works great.

8. A Confusing But Surprisingly Functional Bag

Leegoal Women 2D Bag, $20, Amazon

People are flipping over these Leegoal 2D bags; they look like a cartoon drawing, but you can actually carry stuff in them.

9. This TINY Bluetooth Speaker That PACKS A PUNCH

AVWOO Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $12, Amazon

Thanks to its Bluetooth capabilities, this adorable acorn speaker from AVWOO effortlessly hooks up to phones and laptops to boost the sound — but don't let the size fool you. Buyers say it's crisp, clear, and gets "surprisingly loud."

10. For That Person Who’s Tired Of Unclogging Their Drain Every Month

SinkShroom The Revolutionary Sink Drain Protector, $13, Amazon

Because of its innovative mushroom shape and hole-filled interior, the SinkShroom revolutionary sink drain protector catches every single hair (as well as your valuables) as they slip down the drain. It sits inside the drain instead of on top, fits just about every shower or sink, and is super easy to clean just by wiping it off.

11. These Genius Korean Patches For Puffy Or Dark Under-Eyes

Etude House Collagen Eye Patch, $10, Amazon

These Etude House Collagen Eye Patches are super trendy in the Korean beauty world, and that’s because they claim to hydrate, brighten, and improve elasticity under and around the eyes. They use vitamins and collagen to give you a fresh, awake look, and reviewers say that this pack of ten is incredible for de-puffing your eyes in the morning.

12. This Chemical-Free Air Freshener That Works Like A Charm

Bad Air Sponge, $12, Amazon

The Bad Air Sponge might just be the only air freshener you’ll ever need. It uses safe, non-toxic materials to eliminate odors and reduce mold and mildew. It can even reduce musty smells from old rugs and couches, and reviewers are saying, “If you're looking for a safe and effective air freshener that you can put out and forget about which won't leave cloying chemical perfume odors, I highly recommend giving this product a try.”

13. For That Horror Movie-Loving Friend

Blood Bath Mat, $19, Amazon

For Halloween or just because you’re a little bit morbid, this blood bath mat turns red where it gets wet.

14. These Super Effective Korean Snail Extract Masks

Milky Piggy 24K Gold Waterdew Snail Mask, $10, Amazon

It may seem odd, but an extremely popular ingredient in Korean beauty is snail mucus. It’s exceptionally moisturizing and helps your skin’s elasticity and complexion. The Milky Piggy 24K Gold snail mask contains ten packs of this innovative formula to cleanse, soften, and tighten, and reviewers say that it “doesn’t feel sticky at all.”

15. Build Onto Your Morning Coffee

FUBARBAR Build-On Brick Mug, $14, Amazon

You can actually attach Legos to this FUBARBAR build-on brick mug, which is BPA-free and comes in several different colors. It has a 4.6-star rating, and reviewers rave: "Bought it as a gift for my brother, decided I need to keep it for myself"

16. THIS FUTURISTIC, PORTABLE USB DIFFUSER

MissRhea Mini USB Essential Oil Diffuser, $15, Amazon

It may look like an alien spacecraft, but this mini diffuser from MissRhea effectively hydrates and scent-ifies the space around you. It has a highly portable design and is powered via any USB port, so it's great for hotels, the office, and tiny bedrooms.

17. Light Up Your Room In Any Color

BERENNIS Smart Light Bulbs, $30, Amazon

These smart light bulbs work alongside Alexa or Google Home — and there's no additional hub required. As a result, you can choose between millions of dimmable colors and control the bulbs via your phone or your voice, not to mention set schedules for automatic lighting.

18. Power Your Phone With Everyone’s Favorite Emoji

Poop Emoji Power Bank, $15, Amazon

When your phone is two minutes from going dead, wirelessly charge it again with this poop emoji power bank. It has a 2,600mAh battery, and despite its 3-D design, it fits easily in your pocket or bag. (Also available in Pizza, Unicorn, or Avocado.)

19. A Hammock Specifically For Your Feet

Auoinge Canvas Foot Rest Hammock, $13, Amazon

This office foot hammock: because everyone’s foot has fallen asleep after too many consecutive hours at your desk. It's easy to install and has adjustable ropes on both ends, so you can personalize it to fit your workspace.

20. THESE NON-SLIP BOWLS THAT PREVENT SPILLS

CaliBowl Non-Spill Low Profile Bowls, $25, Amazon

With their non-slip silicone bottoms and innovative rim designs, these CaliBowls prevent spills. Their curved inner lip guides food back into the bowls or onto your utensil — and since this set of four is made from BPA-free nontoxic materials, they’re shatterproof and dishwasher-safe. Buyers say they're great for kids and pets, too.

21. Your Pet On Some Toast

Pet Emblazing Toaster, $30, Amazon

Choose from 13 different breeds and burn your dog’s silhouette into bread every morning with this pet emblazing toaster.

22. Bam: Instant Couch

Chillbo Shwaggins Inflatable Couch, $37, Amazon

Run towards the wind with this inflatable lounger, seal it up, put it down, and you’ve got an instant couch. It comes in a ton of awesome colors, patterns, and designs, and it even has large, built-in side pockets to hold your stuff.

23. THESE FILTERS THAT REMOVE HISTAMINES & SULFITES FROM WINE

The Wand Wine Filters, $20, Amazon

This pack of eight filters helps to remove histamines and sulfites from your wine — whether you drink white, red, rosé, or sparkling. Since they're portable and purify your glass in less than three minutes, they're a great gift for any wine-lover.

24. THIS UNICORN SET THAT MIGHT GET MORE USE THAN EXPECTED

Laylala Novelty Unicorn Head And Hooves, $24, Amazon

This unicorn set is selling like hotcakes right now. It comes with a mask and two hooves, and everything is made out of quality latex rubber and fashioned to look as real as possible. "My 11 year old got this for her 32 year old brother," one buyer wrote. "He has loaned it out twice since Christmas to friends attending relatives' unicorn birthday parties."

25. This Adorable Way To Keep Your Kitchen Clean And Your Spoon Handy

Fox Run Pig Spoon Holder, $6, Amazon

This Fox Run pig spoon holder is an adorable and smart way to keep your spoon handy and your counters clean. It’s made from heat resistant silicone, comes in different animal designs, and fits just about every pot and pan in your kitchen collection.

26. Clean Like YOU'VE NEVER CLEANED BEFORE

Greenco Bidet, $19, Amazon

This fresh water Greenco bidet is important because a clean butt is a happy butt. It has an easy-to-attach design and an adjustable dial to suit your preferred water pressure.

27. Cover Your Face With Some Mud

Majestic Pure Dead Sea Mud Mask, $14, Amazon

Smear this salty mud all over your face to correct breakouts, oil, and blackheads.

28. The Future Of Underwear Is Bamboo

Boody Organic EcoWear Bamboo Underwear (Sizes XS-XL), $11-$24, Amazon

These Boody Organic EcoWear bamboo bikinis are the future of underwear. This specific fabric is 80 percent bamboo so it’s is softer than cotton, dries exceptionally fast, and is antibacterial and antifungal. It’s also got a seam-free design that’s super comfortable and won’t roll, creep, or sag.

29. A Throwback To Polaroids

Fujifilm Instant Film Camera, $73, Amazon

Jump off the Instagram bandwagon for a sec; this Fujifilm instant film camera pops out instant photographs like the olden days, and it runs on batteries.

30. This Curved Trimmer To Safely Get Rid Of Facial Hair

Panasonic Facial Hair Trimmer, $29, Amazon

The Panasonic facial hair trimmer has a unique curved design to suit your face, so you can groom your eyebrows and safely trim unwanted hair on your lip, neck, or chin. It has a hypoallergenic blade that won’t cause irritation, and since it’s battery operated, it’s wireless and portable.

32. This Upgraded Coffee Maker

Chemex Glass Coffee Maker, $41, Amazon

A particularly modern solution, this Chemex Glass Coffee Maker works without electricity: just add a filter, your favorite grounds, and boiling water. Reviewers say they "didn't know what they were missing," because this thing produces simply "superb coffee."

33. This Portable Liquid Plastic Welder To Fix Anything In Seconds

Bondic Repair Anything Kit, $23, Amazon

This weird little tool called the Bondic Repair Anything kit is actually a portable liquid plastic welder. It melts tubes of plastic to fix wood, metal, plastic, or even fabric, and the UV light cures the fix in about four seconds. It’s also heat and water resistant and will stand up to acids, oils, and lubricants. Basically, it’s way stronger than glue and infinitely more precise.

34. This Adorably Nerdy Measuring Set

Star Wars R2-D2 Measuring Cup Set, $30, Amazon

This nine-piece set of Star Wars R2-D2 measuring cups is both shamelessly nerdy and really adorable. They have a 4.2-star rating and over 500 reviews.

35. These Weird But Effective Makeup Brushes

KeizerPro Premium Makeup Brush Set, $10, Amazon

These weirdly shaped KeizerPro makeup brushes are actually ergonomically designed to give you greater stability and application. Reviewers love them because they're durable, ideal for blending, and come in all different shapes and sizes for various uses.

36. This Innovative Styling Tool That Does It All

xtava Hotness 3-in-1 Styler, $35, Amazon

Because of its rounded exterior bristles and ceramic tourmaline plates, the xtava Hotness 3-in-1 styler takes care of curling, straightening, and brushing in one tool. It’s an incredible value because it covers all your bases and it emits negative ions, which should reduce heat damage and give you sleek, frizz-free hair.

37. This Activated Charcoal Shampoo That Effortlessly Cleanses

Brooklyn Botany Activated Charcoal Shampoo, $13, Amazon

Because it's made from detoxifying activated charcoal, this shampoo from Brooklyn Botany helps to remove excess dirt, oil, and product build-up from strands. As a result, reviewers say their hair looks clean, lightweight, and voluminous without feeling overly dry — and that's thanks to the keratin and coconut, avocado, and argan oils.

38. Or Wash Away Infections & Irritated Skin With Tea Tree Oil

Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Body Wash, $15, Amazon

According to hundreds of reviewers, there are few things this Botanic Hearth body wash can't tackle. Since tea tree oil is naturally anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antifungal, it's a great way to treat eczema, jock itch, ring worm, athlete's foot, nail infections, and unwanted odors.

39. This Onion Cutter That Won’t Make You Cry

Vidalia Chopper Pro, $20, Amazon

No one wants to see a loved one cry, even if the water-works are just onion-induced. Enter the Vidalia Chopper Pro. This highly-rated kitchen tool was reviewed over 1,000 times on Amazon, making it the perfect gift for both the profession chief and the culinary klutz in your life. Its innovative design reduces onion vapors and traps them in the storage container, which can hold up to four cups at a time. It’s also got removable accessories to cut fruit, cheese, and other vegetables, and all parts are dishwasher safe.

40. This Gadget For Bluetooth In The Car

Nulaxy In-Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter, $22, Amazon

Seemingly always trending, this Nulaxy in-car Bluetooth FM transmitter makes any car Bluetooth friendly, just by plugging it into the cigarette lighter. It can also take calls and has a big LCD display for convenient navigation.

