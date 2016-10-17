These Snapchat Streak Rules Will Help You Keep That Snapstreak On Fire

Do you end up snapping back and forth with one person more frequently than the rest of your buds? If Snapchat has rewarded you and your special friend's convos with a flame emoji — you, dear Snapper, are on a Snapstreak. You may accordingly be wondering "what are the rules of a Snapchat Streak and how can I keep it going?" And let me tell you right now, I like your chutzpah.

When Snapchat 2.0 premiered in March of 2016, it introduced several new features, notably expanding what Snappers could do with private messaging. With this new emphasis on personal convos, Snapchat started giving emoji rewards to those who could keep Snapping back and forth consistently over a long period of time. Specifically, if you want to be on a Snapstreak, you and your friend have to Snap each other at least once every 24 hours for at least three days in a row. And no, Chatting them doesn't count toward your Snapstreak.

So, if you've seen the flame emoji (also known as the "hot" emoji) next to your friends' Snapchat names, that means that they are on a Snapchat Snapstreak — and you should feel free to congratulate them on their virtual achievement. Ultimately, the Snapstreak is the closest thing to a social game that the app has to offer, and the "prize" is an emoji telling the world that you have a Snapchat BFF that cares about you enough to send you carefully filtered pics every dang day.

As the Snapchat Support page explains, you and your friend have to keep Snapping each other every 24 hours if you want to keep the Snapstreak alive and kickin'. So make sure you don't skip a day — otherwise, all of your hard work will be for naught! And once again, Chatting your friend doesn't contribute to the count.

When you begin a Snapstreak, you might notice a number that appears next to the flame emoji. "The number next to the 🔥 tells you how many days you've been on a Snapstreak," Snapchat says on its Snapstreak page. "For example, if you have an '8' next to the 🔥 it means you both have Snapped (not chatted) back and forth with this friend for '8' days. (Pretty impressive, we might add!)." To make things even more exciting, a little "100" emoji will show up next to your friend's name once you've been on a Snapstreak for 100 consecutive days. So as the numbers continue to climb, just sit back and relax and let all those satisfied feelings of accomplishment wash over you.

Provided both Snappers are committed, a long Snapstreak is actually a very achievable goal. And if you forget to Snap one day, no worries! Snapchat will prompt you with an hourglass emoji signaling that your Snapstreak is about to expire. All you have to do to get back on track is send another Snap of literally anything. To break it down: Choose a friend, lover, or relative and send them a Snap each day. They must reply with a Snap within 24 hours to keep that flame next to both your names. Boom! Easy!

If you are afraid of committing to a full-blown Snapstreak, I get it. Ending a long Snapstreak can be pretty devastating, but as the old saying goes, "It's better to have Snapped and lost than never to have Snapped at all."