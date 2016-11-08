My chest has never been particularly small. In fact, I specifically remember entering fourth grade and needing a full-fledged underwire bra. And while my boobs have their benefits, they’ve often gotten in the way ever since they showed up — especially when I'm trying to get comfy in bed. Fortunately, there are bras you can sleep in that are designed to alleviate any breast discomfort you may experience while you’re lying in bed at night. And don't worry if you’ve got a larger bust — the best sleep bras are comfortable and supportive without chafing or constricting.

While regular every day and sports bras can function as sleep and leisure bras, not all of them fit the bill. Chafing materials, underwires, and stiff cups cause poking, annoying skin marks, and boob slippage that’s more likely to keep you tossing and turning. However, if you’re like me and you hate the feeling of your boobs parting like the Red Sea while you’re lying on your back, you’ve got some options. Here are some of the most raved-about bras that offer both comfort and centering support, so you can sleep in any position without gravity pulling you down.

1. Bali Comfort Revolution Shaping Wirefree Bra

With more than 4,100 reviews on Amazon, the Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra is taking the boob-world by storm as one of the best sleep bras ever. Instead of padding and wires, it’s got ridiculously comfortable foam and elastic bands that keep your chest centered and supported, but with absolutely zero discomfort. Since it’s so comfortable and supportive, women wear it for everything from sports and sleeping to work and errands.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I saw this bra in a dept. store and bought it for a sleep bra. It was money well spent as it is so soft and comfortable that I don't even know I have it on. The straps don't dig and it's adjustable in the back like a normal bra."

Available Sizes: Small - 3X Large

2. Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Wirefree Contour Bra

The Calvin Klein wire-free contour bra is ideal for those who want coverage and support that hugs your body no matter what position you’re sleeping in. Because it’s got no seams or wires, it doesn’t dig in anywhere, and it’s got just the right amount of stretch so that you feel free enough to move around. It comes in two colors: a standard black, and a neutral tan.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Finally found my perfect bra. The band is comfort fit, which is great as I don't like the band to fit snug. And the cup wraps around nicely, neither too snug nor too much hollow space. [...] It's extremely comfortable I think I can sleep in it. I'd give it 6 stars!"

Available Sizes: 32A - 38C

3. Leading Lady Plus-Size Sleep Leisure Bra

The most innovative part of this Leading Lady plus-size leisure bra is the innovative gravity-defying material. It’s made with a zigzag weave that keeps your breasts comfortable, but adequately supported. It’s got front-close clasps and thick straps with a leotard-style back. It comes in six different colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "BUY IT! I love it so much that I bought 5 of them. They are very comfortable, and do give some support. It says a sleep bra but there is enough support to make it an everyday bra. I’m in love."

Available Sizes: 36 B/C/D - 52 DD/F/G (largest band size is 56, but this band size only comes in B/C/D)

4. Vanity Fair Full Figure Wirefree Bra

With zero wires and a banded frame, the Vanity Fair Full Figure Wirefree Bra offers the utmost of support for bigger busts without any pinching. The lace center keeps breasts centered, even if you’re a side sleeper, and four-way stretch fabric is smooth and comfortable. A banded frame means extra support, even without the underwire. It comes in a variety of colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "[Ladies,] this is your all day go to work and even sleep in bra. I’ve bought so many bras trying to find one that doesn’t dig and finally found it!"

Available Sizes: 34B - 44DDD

5. 32 DEGREES Flowy Bra Top

This easy-wear camisole is made from soft, breathable, quick-dry material, but the revolutionary part? It has a built-in wire-free bra that connects directly to the garment and straps, shaping your silhouette and lifting your bust-line with molded padding. It's available in six colors, and according to reviewers, it's both supportive and versatile.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I have had this shirt for several months and liked it so much I bought a second. It is my favorite sleeping cami. It is flattering, comfortable, and loose on my stomach. I like having such a comfortable built in bra so that I am covered while lounging around before bed or before getting dressed in the morning. The color is nice and the fabric is high quality, standing up to frequent washings."

Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

6. Boody Body EcoWear Padded Shaper Bra

The Boody Body EcoWear bra is made from 80 percent bamboo rayon grown without pesticides, making it eco-friendly, super breathable, and extremely soft. It's great for any sleeping position because it doesn't have any digging straps, uncomfortable fasteners, or wires. It does, however, have removable padding, so you can personalize your level of shaping and support. the bra is available in six neutral shades.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This bra has ruined all other bras for me. It's the most comfortable bra I've ever worn. I will never go back to itchy underwire bras. It's just the right amount of support and stretchiness. It's soft and feels like a luxury piece of clothing. I can sleep in it or wear it to the gym or work, anywhere. LOVE it. Buy with confidence. It's amazing!"

Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

7. Glamorise Plus Size Complete Comfort Wirefree T-Back Bra

With wide straps, soft cups, and an adjustable front clasp, this Glamorise bra has some of the highest reviews out there from Amazon users who report that it's one of the best sleep bras out there. It doesn’t feel scratchy or itchy like other supportive materials, but it still gives you a natural minimized shape with none of the underwire pain. It has a racerback with a pretty sheer floral overlay so there are no small straps that could possibly dig in or interfere with your sleep. It comes in white or tan.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought this bra expecting it to be a sleep bra and now I wear it for everything. I am super curvy (normally I wear a 32H) and this still gives me support and is literally the most comfortable thing I have ever had on my breasts. And no adjusting the straps! Will be buying more."

Available Sizes: 34B/C/D - 48G/H

8. AM CLOTHES Plus Size Padded Sleep Bras (3-Pack)

Less than $20 is a great price for one comfortable, reliable bra — and for three, it's amazing. These AM CLOTHES sleep bras are made of stretchy, comfy fabric without any wires. Instead, they utilize removable padding, double-knit material, thick straps, and elastic center busts to lift and support. You can also get them in ten different color options, including all black or bright, uplifting shades (no pun intended).

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are soooo comfortable! [...] They are so soft, i can't tell i have them on. The straps feel the same as a light tank top. [...] These also have a nice shape so you can wear them out."

Available Sizes: Small Fit - 6X-Large Fit

9. Amoena Frances Front-Closure Leisure Bra

Made primarily from soft cotton with a little bit of spandex thrown in there, the Amoena Front-Closure Leisure Bra is a beautiful combination of convenience and comfort. Wide straps and a racerback design stop all cutting, chafing, and pain, while a front-close feature is great for back-sleepers and those who have just had surgery.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I used this after my mastectomy and it was so comfortable. I now use a regular bra during the day still use this to sleep in. It stands up to washing and drying in my washer/dryer very well."

Available Sizes: XS A/B - XXL DD/DDD

10. Wingslove Minimizer Wire-Free Bra

If your biggest issue is shoulder pain, the Wingslove minimizer bra has wide straps that keep you comfortable all night long. The cups are made from a thin, soft fabric that stretches with your body, and buyers say that they can (and do) sleep in this one. It comes in five different colors, including tan, black, and hot pink.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "WOW I love this. It is so soft and comfortable, I feel like I am being supported without wearing a bra. [...] I am so happy to find something I can wear around the house, and even sleep in. As for regular daily use, it works great. No third boob bulge, easy to adjust, no itchy tags, no poking hooks. [...] I feel comfortable and confident."