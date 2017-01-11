Why We Need To Ditch The Term "Feminine Hygiene Products"

[Embed]

DeVuyst explains that, while he came out as transgender at the age of 23, he didn’t begin taking hormones until he was 27. “So that leaves me with five-ish years of identifying as a man, but also getting my period,” he tells Bustle.







“The existence of a period doesn't make someone any more or less feminine, or any more or less female.”







"A lot of people don’t realize that some men do get their periods, because it’s just not talked about. There’s a lack of trans male visibility. Nobody is talking about [trans men’s] periods and menstruation, because it is a source of shame," DeVuyst says. "It strips away masculinity, because it is viewed as a very feminine thing. So it’s very cyclical in that way, that nobody is talking about it because it’s feminine, and that it stays feminine because nobody talks about it."

DeVuyst feels that the term "feminine hygiene product" is alienating to various people who have periods, and not just trans men.



“It's also alienating to [cis and trans] women who don't get periods! Women without the functioning anatomy to produce a period are still women. The existence of a period doesn't make someone any more or less feminine, or any more or less female.” He supports the idea that the industry needs to rename "feminine hygiene products" and simply call them "menstrual products" instead. "‘Menstrual products’ works! Menstruation is literally what the products are for. I always err on the side of anatomical or literal terms."