Hanukkah Quotes To Share On Facebook For 2016 That Capture The Meaning Of The Holiday

When it comes to celebrating the holidays, there's nothing quite like sharing your excitement about it with your friends and family, and these 13 Hanukkah quotes to share on Facebook for 2016 are perfect for doing just that. These quotes not only demonstrate how miraculous and significant the collective Jewish history is, but they also serve as a source of insight and motivation for those of us who aren't Jewish. It's a win-win for everyone!

Hanukkah, also known as The Festival of Lights, is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the Holy Temple's rededication in Jerusalem following the Maccabean Revolt. According to Chabad, the rebellion was a response to the Greek attempt to force a godless lifestyle on the Jewish residents of Israel. The Maccabean army was significantly smaller than the Greek army, making the victory that much more memorable and significant in Jewish history.

This year, Hanukkah will start on the evening of Saturday, December 24th and end on the evening of Sunday, January 1st. Whether you'll be celebrating Christmas or Hanukkah (or both, or neither!) this year, these quotes are bound to inspire you. They capture the beauty of Hanukkah and everything it represents, which in today's day and age, couldn't come at a better time.

1. “The darkness of the whole world cannot swallow the glowing of a candle.” — Robert Altinger

2. “On Hanukkah, the first dark night, Light yourself a candle bright. I'll you, if you will me invite To dance within that gentle light.” — Nicholas Gordon

3. “Blessed is the match consumed in kindling flame Blessed is the flame that burns in the secret fastness of the heart” — Hannah Senesh

4. "Hanukkah is about the spark of the divine in all of us made in God's image." — Suzanne Fields



5. “Still ours the dance, the feast, the glorious Psalm, The mystic lights of emblem, and the Word.” — Emma Lazarus

6. "The commandment to light the Hanukkah lamp is an exceedingly precious one, and one should be particularly careful to fulfill it. In order to make known the miracle, and to offer additional praise ... to God for the Wonders which He has wrought for us." — Maimonides

7. “To me every hour of the light and dark is a miracle, Every cubic inch of space is a miracle.” — Walt Whitman



8. “The miracle, of course, was not that the oil for the sacred light - in a little cruse - lasted as long as they say; but that the courage of the Maccabees lasted to this day: let that nourish my flickering spirit.” — Charles Reznikoff

9. "Is not Hanukkah a symbol of Israel, and its light a symbol of his immortality?" — Leo Jung

10. "As long as Hanukkah is studied and remembered, Jews will not surrender to the night. The proper response, as Hanukkah teaches, is not to curse the darkness but to light a candle." — Irving Greenberg



11. “Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, men cannot live without a spiritual life.” — Buddha

12. "A candle is a small thing. But one candle can light another. And see how its own light increases, as a candle gives its flame to the other. You are such a light." — Moshe Davis

13. "We light candles in testament that faith makes miracles possible." — Nachum Braverman