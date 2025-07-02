Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, July 2

Light and flirty conversations may put you in a good mood this morning. The charming Libra moon meets playful Mercury in Leo, sliding your thoughts in line with your feelings. Connect with easygoing or artsy people who can handle your honesty.

Shyness or discomfort creeps in this afternoon. The moon’s confrontation with the Sun points to situations where your desire for peace and security steers you toward people-pleasing. Don’t assume that you’ll be misunderstood. People may be more receptive to your emotions and needs than you realize.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Talking about your emotional needs doesn’t have to be uncomfortable. Speak calmly and openly about how you can bring more balance, fairness, and harmony to your relationships and work connections.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A sensitive outburst could disrupt your workflow. Skip the drama and find a gentle way to share your thoughts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Fun, flirty energy charges up your love life. However, insecurities may stop you from making a move. Shift your perspective, Gemini. Don’t aim to impress people; strive to do what feels natural.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You may be focused on your family or home. Keeping the peace may come at the expense of your own wishes. Compromise, but remember, your feelings are important too.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Are you suppressing your own feelings in order to go with the flow? Share what’s on your mind.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Reach out to your most trustworthy friends today. Remind them how much you care. A conversation about your dreams, reservations, or financial circumstances may boost your confidence.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) How you feel on the inside might not align with how you’re perceived. Consider whether there’s more you can do to show up authentically. Don’t tell people who you are — show them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You may feel more reserved or introspective today. Unplug so you can reconnect to your feelings and intuition without distractions. Your next big idea could come from something you read or remember while journaling.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Activity in your social life is high, but are you getting the close and intimate connection you crave? Get together with a friend who doesn’t shy away from deep conversation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be graceful and diplomatic when handling situations with other people, but make sure your feelings are heard. Your calm, cooperative, and approachable exterior may inspire others to be more considerate and understanding.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It’s OK if you get things wrong while you’re still learning, Aquarius. Don’t compare your progress or performance to someone with more experience. Be open to receiving guidance or mentorship.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your desire for intimacy will test your willingness to share your most sensitive feelings or valuable resources. Build trust by opening up about your fears and desires.

For more, check out your tarot reading.