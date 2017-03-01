How To Style Your Hair When You’re Hungover, Because We All Have Those Mornings — VIDEOS

Now that the weather is getting warmer, you might find any occasion (patio brunch? picnic at the park?) can quickly turn into an excuse to celebrate, and it's easy to have a few drinks and wind up feeling less-than-your-best in the morning. The last thing you want to think about is how to style your hair when you're hungover. If you end up indulging in a few too many drinks, chances are you've woken up late for work, brunch, etc., and had no idea how to get out the door looking semi-presentable and still manage to get where you're going on time. When opening your eyes and getting out of bed seems like a giant feat, doing your hair is pretty much the last thing you want to do.

Luckily, there are ways to streamline the getting ready process when you're feeling less than stellar. Have a go-to outfit ready (leggings and and oversized sweater, I'm looking at you), a go-to makeup look (for me, it's concealer, eye-brightening highlighter and giant sunglasses). The last thing you'll have left to do is attempt an easy hairstyle, and you may still end up having time to grab a giant coffee on your way out the door.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, $22, sephora.com



In these circumstances, dry shampoo is your best friend. Spritz on your favorite (I swear by Living Proof) and give it a few minutes to soak in while you scan these tutorials for an easy, fast, hangover-proof hairstyle.

1. Easy Topknot

[Embed]

This easy topknot is super simple, and it'll take less than a few minutes from start to finish.

2. Faux Mohawk

[Embed]

This faux mohawk style is good for short hair, and it'll cover greasy hair perfectly.

3. Side Braid

[Embed]

This quick and easy side braid will only take a few minutes, and it'll make you look way more put together than you are.

4. High Bun

[Embed]

This swirly high bun looks more difficult than it is — it's a super simple way to look ready to go.

5. Crown Braid

[Embed]

These three quick hairstyles are cute, but my favorite is the super simple crown braid.

6. Cute Bandana

[Embed]

I love the idea of using a cute accessory like a headband or scarf in your hair to cover up greasy roots, so I love this quick, easy style.

7. Dry Shampoo-Free Styles

[Embed]

Out of dry shampoo? These three easy styles will save you.

8. Half Topknot

[Embed]

These three hairstyles are all cute, but I love that half topknot for a day when the bottom of your hair still looks slightly good from the day before.

Although getting ready on a day you're hungover is never a treat, it doesn't have to be miserable. With these tutorials, you'll be good to go.

Images: Luxy Hair/YouTube; Courtesy of Living Proof

