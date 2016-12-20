15 Holiday Flats For Everyone Who Hates Wearing Heels

I'm a huge fan of wearing heels to events, but I'm also the type of person that has to take them off after two hours — I guess I'd classify myself as a flat shoe girl who has an affinity for pretty heels. Needless to say, I'll definitely be sporting some chic

.

Just because you're invited to an sophisticated party doesn't mean that you have to wear high heels, especially if you're anything like me and lack pain tolerance. Fortunately, flats can go far beyond the typical black ballerina shoe — there are colorful flats, on-theme flats, and unique flats that you can be almost certain no one else will be wearing.

Just because a shoe lacks a heel doesn't make it any less fashionable than its higher counterparts. Your outfit can still pull out all of the stops this holiday season in a good pair of flats, and actually might look better because of them. I'm down to feel comfy and look kick ass on any occasion, especially when it comes to enjoying a celebration. Unsure which flats you could pull off at the next holiday soiree? Check out a few of my favorites that combine the best parts of elegance and ease.





1. Leather

ALDO Kedeassi Flat, $39.97, nordstromrack.com



These shoes are just begging to be danced in.

2. Metallic Pom Pom

Cecelia New York "Heidi" Shoe, $210, cecelianewyork.com

Pair a cute patterned dress with these adorable flats and you'll be model ready.

3. Embroidered Pointed Toe

These adorable flats are so elegant and ladylike. *Heart eyes emoji*

4. Suede

Sam Edelman Fynn Suede and Leather-Trimmed Velvet Ballet Flats, $48, net-a-porter.com

Elvis definitely knew what was up when he created "Blue Suede Shoes."

5. Cap-Toe

Ruthie Quilted Leather Cap Toe Flats, $88, anntaylor.com



Wear these flats with a pair of dress pants and a chic sweater and you're holiday party ready.

6. Ballet

Journee Collection Vika Ballet Flats, $29.99, jcpenney.com



You really can't go wrong with a good pair of ballet flats for any occassion.

7. T-Bar

Daisy Street T-Bar Stud Point Black Flat Shoes, $35, us.asos.com

These funky flats give me all the Valentino feels.

8. Lace Me Up

Lola Cruz Santa Monica Studded Leather Flat, $200, nastygal.com

A lace-up flat is the perfect compliment to a girl A-line dress, or sexy leather skirt.

9. Bejeweled

Easy Spirit Women's Kirsty 2, $38.97, shoes.com

These classic flats would look super sophisticated next to a pair of cropped trousers.

10. Velvet

Strappy Pointed-Toe Flats in Velvet, $148, jcrew.com



You'll be as smooth as the velvet on your shoes when you roll up to the party in these awesome flats.

11. Graphic

Elektra Suede Cool Cat Flat, $119, gilt.com

There will be no mistaking your fun personality with these awesome flats.

12. Glitter

Blue by Betsey Johnson Joy Evening Flats, $99, macys.com

Slip these shoes on, and you're set for the whole of holiday season.

13. Pointed Toe

Crown Vintage Bebe Flat (in Red), $49.95, dsw.com

Add some spice to your holiday party with these enticing red flats from DSW.

14. Woven

Delman Shana Woven Cap-Toe Ballerina Flat, Silver/Light Gold, $134, neimanmarcus.com

Slay your holiday in these woven flats and a vintage-inspired midi skirt.

15. Add a Bow

Flat Leather Shoes With Bow, $89.90, zara.com

There a few things more holiday-esq than a bow — try a cute one on your shoes at your next event.

You'll have no excuse not to party the night away, since your feet will feel completely happy, and look polished AF.

