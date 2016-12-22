What Was The Best-Selling Face Mask At Sephora In 2016? This Product Is A Hit For Good Reason

All the end of year lists are coming in, and wouldn't you know it? GLAMGLOW's SUPERMUD is Sephora's top-selling mask of 2016. It's quite a feat, given the staggering amount (and variety) of masks sold at the beauty superstore — and it's definitely one that's deserved. You see, the SUPERMUD mask earns the "super" in its name, given its fairly unique cocktail of clarifying clays, exfoliating acids, and refreshing eucalyptus oil.

It's a multitasker for sure, and well-loved by many, between its skin-clearing formula, its eye-catching packaging, and overall hype. According to Forbes, the brand first made major waves on the skincare scene back in 2012 with it's very first mask, which was loved by celebrity types because of it's ability to make skin "camera-ready" in 10 minutes. It quickly grew popular with the Hollywood set, and the rest, they say, is history. SUPERMUD in particular has basically been a Sephora bestseller ever since it first hit the shelves.

Glamglow Supermud, $56, Amazon

Suffice it to say, it's worth a try if you can swing the $69 price tag. For major fans of the product, though, are there similar products out there? It's tough to beat the number one mask in all of Sephora, sure, but here are some other great products that are similarly skin-clearing.

Well, first things first, there's SUPERMUD itself.



GLAMGLOW GRAVITYMUD Firming Treatment Mask, $51, Amazon



Then, if you're already a fan, the brand's firming treatment is also quite great (it was #4 on Sephora's list of top masks). It's a peel off and it's chrome, which naturally makes it a lot of fun to use.

Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask, $24, Amazon



Like SUPERMUD, Origins' Clear Improvement Mask uses charcoal to clear pores.

Dr. Jart Dermaclear Trans Foam Clay Set, $20, Amazon



This set comes with three different masks, each formulated for a different purpose: to calm, to moisturize, and to refresh. Plus, the clay transforms into a foam, which is pretty darn cool.

L'Oreal Paris Skin Care Pure Clay Mask Purify and Mattify, $9, Amazon



If you're looking for a drugstore dupe, L'Oreal has a pretty great one: It purifies, and even includes clarifying eucalyptus oil.

Eucalyptus Herbal Extract Toner, $28, Amazon

If eucalyptus is your jam, you might want to give this cool toner a try. belif is known for their natural, skin-soothing products, and they're worth a look.

Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask, $58, Amazon



This has similarly glow-inducing exfoliation powers.

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $29, Amazon



This cleanser is formulated with exfoliating AHAs and BHAs, just like SUPERMUD.

Eve Lom Cleanser, $54, Amazon

And as long as we're talking cleansers, this one also happens to be formulated with eucalyptus.

Charcoal Pore Pudding Intensive Wash-Off Treatment, $29, Amazon



Another day, another great charcoal mask — except this one has a fun "pudding" texture.



Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Deep Pore Cleansing, $12, Amazon



Last but not least, you've got the well-loved Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay. It's super cheap, and it'll get the job done.

I suggest you stock up on one (or all) of these if you've been dealing with clogged pores!