15 Gifts That Give Back For Everyone On You Gifting List
'Tis the season not just of giving to those we love, but also to those in need, which is why gifts that give back should be an important part of your holiday shopping list this year. We are all #blessed to be surrounded by love this time of year, and should make a point not to take it for granted. The sad reality is that not everyone in the world is lucky enough to be able to celebrate the holidays huddled around the fireplace with their families, which is why they need all of our help to spread the joy.
With these 15 gifts, giving back has never been easier. Not only are they things that everyone on your gifting list is actually going to want, but they also do a whole lot of good. Plus, imagine how happy it will make your mom/sister/BFF to know that the hat she's going to be wearing for the rest of the winter helped give the same hat to someone in need. Everyone always says that it feels better to give than to receive, and with each of these items you'll be able to experience a double whammy of giving goodness.
1. For The Girl Who Still Needs An NYE Dress
Sansa Dress, $448, ParkerNY.com
During the month of December, 10% of all sales from ParkerNY.com will be donated to the Lower East Side Girls Club, with a minimum donation of $20,000. These donations will help support economically disadvantaged girls who are struggling with everything from housing instability to community violence.
2. For The Shoe Addict
Tom Rose Gold Lace Glitz Women's Classics, $59, Toms.com
Talk about "twinkle toes." For every pair of shoes you buy, TOMS will give a pair of shoes to someone in need. Plus, they're really cute and really comfortable.
3. For The Person Who Loves Their Beauty Sleep
The Ethical Silk Company Mulberry Eye Mask, $30, TheEthicalSilkCompany.com
... And who loves to look chic during their slumber. Five percent of proceeds of these vegan, cruelty free masks go to the Jeevan Jyothi AIDS Centre in Theni and Focus Ireland, a charity that works to prevent homelessness.
4. For The Jewelry Lover
Wander Necklace, $34, PurposeJewelry.com
Giving out gorgeous, dainty jewelry is a surefire way to be the most popular girl at the Secret Santa exchange. Proceeds from every purchase of a piece of Purpose Jewelry go toward the support of victims and survivors of human trafficking around the world.
5. For The Person Who Has An Epic Beach Vacation Planned
Valda Sunglasses, $145, WarbyParker.com
... Or tends to get epically hungover and needs to hide their face. Every pair of glasses sold helps give a pair to someone in need.
6. For The Hygiene Obsessed
SoapBox Coconut Bar Soap, $3.99, SoapBox.com
For less than $4, your gift can really make a difference. For every bar of soap sold, a bar of soap is donated to promote hygiene all over the world.
7. For The Beauty Lover
Love Goodly Subscription Box, $29.95, LoveGoodly.com
What could be better than a gift that keeps on giving? Love Goodly's subscription boxes are eco-friendly, vegan and nontoxic, and five percent of proceeds of every purchase go to a cause.
8. For The Person Who Is Always Late
Action Against Hunger Gold, $60, Rumba.com
Rumba's watches are meant to look like friendship bracelets, so they're basically the grown up version of the BFF gifts of your youth. $2 from every purchase goes to one of Rumba's charity partners — each color goes to a different cause!
9. For The Person Who's Constantly Freezing
Raccoon Fur Slouch Hat, $99, EchoDesign.com
So. Cozy. For every piece of cold weather gear purchased on Echo's website through November 24, the brand will donate a similar item to a woman transitioning out of foster care.
10. For The Lingerie Lover
I Am That Girl Bralette, $35, WeAreLively.com
This bra is the definition of "look good, feel good." The limited edition design supports the I Am That Girl organization, an amazing community of young women dedicated to empowering themselves and each other.
11. For The 3-Cups A Day Drinker
Hustle Set, $36.95, TheCreated.co
On the go and at home. The Created donates a portion of the proceeds from every sale to benefit Charity Water, which provides clean drinking water in developing countries.
12. For The Person Dedicated To Smooth Skin
Charity Pot Body Lotion, $7.95-$27.95, LushCosmetics.com
13. For The Makeup And Lipstick Lover
Hotlips by Solange (Product)RED, $95, Hotlipsbysolange.com
Is this not the coolest ring you've ever seen?! 10 percent of the purchase price of every ring sold will go to fight AIDS with (RED).
14. For The Vinophile
Pink Glitter Edition California Chardonnay, $59, OneHopeWine.com
As if a bottle of pink glittery wine wasn't a good enough gift, every two bottles sold helps fund a clinical trial for one women with breast cancer. Better buy two! (Because when has one bottle of wine ever been enough?!).
15. For The Man In Your Life
The Black Mandle, $2.50, TheCharityCandleCompany.co.uk
10 percent of the proceeds from purchases of the Charity Candle Company's hilariously adorable "Mandles" go to Balls to Cancer. Plus, the scent is "man wood," which is pretty great.
Images: Courtesy of Brands