Stream The Original 1966 Yule Log Online To Get Into The Holiday Spirit

Let me tell you the best part of December and the holidays. No, it's not the lights and presents and holiday commercials that make you cry. It's the age-old tradition that inspires warmth, calmness, and peace on earth: The Yule Log. Though there have been various incarnations of the Yule Log over the years, the original Yule Log hasn't been seen on television since 1969. But, this year, that all changes — you can stream the original Yule Log in 2016.

PIX11, one of New York's major television stations, has announced that it will stream the original version of the 1966 Yule Log (yes, the one that was filmed at Gracie Mansion). Most years, viewers have watched the Yule Log that was filmed in 1970 after the original film degraded. But according to PIX, the original film has been found in archives and restored to all its yuletide glory. It'll air on PIX11 on Christmas Eve, and again on Christmas Day — so whatever day you choose to sit in front of the world's most comforting fire, you'll be able to enjoy it.

But wait, there's more! You may be wondering if there's any way you can stream the Yule Log, since you don't live in New York. You're in luck, because this is the important part. You don't even need a subscription to enjoy the holidays! PIX11 will stream the one hour cozy fireplace on their website, PIX11.com, and they'll also do a Facebook Live post, which you can access here. That happens from 11 p.m. - 12 a.m. on Christmas Eve, and then again from 7-8 a.m. on Christmas morning.

[Embed]

Whatever way you choose to celebrate the holidays, the Yule Log has you covered. It's a nice tradition to have, even if you don't celebrate Christmas, and especially if you live somewhere without a fireplace. So cozy up with a cup of hot chocolate, wrap yourself in a blanket, and enjoy the warmth of a virtual fire whether you watch on TV or online.



Images: Netflix; Giphy