Gluten-Free Holiday Dessert Ideas for 2016 That Will Make Your Christmas Holly & Jolly

Although I’m not gluten-free myself, I have a lot of close friends and family who find the holiday season to be a hard time to navigate when it comes to holiday treats. Not only are homemade gluten-free holiday desserts a bit of a rarity at holiday parties, but actually finding a recipe that you genuinely enjoy can be incredibly difficult.

After a bit of research, I have found that a lot of gluten-free desserts either sprinkle in some flour alternatives (like buckwheat, almond, coconut, or brown rice flour), but even try to stay away from it altogether. There are thousands of dessert recipes out there that don’t require grain products in general, such as toffee, peppermint bark, and even peanut butter balls. So if you try to stay away from all types of flour products, this seems to be your best bet for making holiday goodies.

However, there are hundreds of bloggers out there who still make gluten-free holiday treats, and to be honest, they look extremely delicious. Some of the ones included in this list will have you salivating from the pictures — like those incredible looking Mexican Hot Chocolate Pancakes, or the Champagne Cupcakes (which are, of course, made with actual sparkling wine).

So don’t let your gluten-free dietary restrictions hold you back this holiday and try some of these recipes!

Cranberry Bars

These bars by My Baking Addiction will have you working with three separate layers — the streusel, the base, and the glaze — which are all gluten free, and totally worth the effort.



Mexican Hot Chocolate Pancakes

I’ve always been a “pancakes any time of the day” kind of gal, so why not make some of these delicious looking hot chocolate pancakes by The Kitchn as one of your holiday desserts?

Bite Size Gingersnap Cheesecakes

Not only does this recipe by With Style & Grace give you gluten-free gingersnap cookie options, but has you using those cookies as a base for bite size cheesecakes. I mean, come on.

Dark Chocolate Bark

Another amazing gluten-free hit from With Style & Grace: dark chocolate bark with pistachios, sea salt, and even dried cranberries.

No-Bake Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries

If you’re not the biggest gingersnap fan, then swap the cookie and instead fix your cheesecake craving with these stuffed strawberries by The Kitchn. No baking necessary — and easy to sprinkle with whatever topping you desire!

Champagne Cupcakes

No seriously, it’s actually a thing! These gluten-free cupcakes by Gluten Free On A Shoe String actually call for two thirds of a cup of sparkling wine for the cake, and a quarter of a cup for the frosting!



Pumpkin Cheesecakes

Still not over your fall pumpkin phase? These little pumpkin cheesecakes have a chocolate crust that can be made either with a buckwheat or gluten-free all-purpose flower. So get rid of the last bit of those pumpkin cans with these small bite-size treats by My Baking Addiction!



Snickerdoodles

Because you seriously can’t go through the holidays without this cinnamon-sugar staple. Head over to Oh She Glows for the recipe.

Peppermint Bark Popcorn

Popcorn is the ultimate gluten-free snack, which means this Cookie & Kate recipe is spot-on by dousing her popcorn with dark chocolate chips and crushed peppermint candies.

Apple Pumpkin Crostata

The perfect alternative to an apple or pumpkin pie, this crostata by Gluten Free Canteen will be delicious with a ginormous dollop of vanilla ice cream (or whipped cream…or, honestly, both).

Persian Saffron Pudding

Looking for something a bit out of the ordinary? These Persian saffron pudding cups on Tori Avery is comparable to a sweet rice pudding mixed with saffron and other spices. Warning, this recipe does call for brown rice flour, so make sure you have that stocked up.

Gingerbread Cake

Not a big cookie fan, but still craving gingerbread? This cake recipe on Food Fanatic uses almond flour and coconut flour, while also walking you through a cream cheese frosting recipe. Seriously, yum.

Lemon Berry Macaroon Tart

If you’re more into the fruity desserts versus chocolaty desserts, then this tart dish by Gluten Free Canteen is perfect for you! Plus if you serve it with raspberries or blackberries, it’s going to taste incredibly refreshing.



Toffee

Toffee in general is a gluten free dessert, so you may as well make a huge batch of it to nibble on throughout your holiday break. This recipe by Damn Delicious simply calls for raw almonds, unsalted butter, sugar, vanilla extract, salt, chocolate chips, and pecans.

Chocolate Dipped Coconut Caramel Macaroons

If you’re looking for something quick to throw together before the party, these macaroons by Half Baked Harvest require very little prep and cooking time.



Peanut Butter Balls

Although buckeyes are usually made with powdered sugar, these peanut butter balls a bit different. Instead, it calls for maple syrup, coconut flour, gluten-free rice crisp cereal, and coconut oil (along with a natural peanut butter and dark chocolate chips). Definitely a healthier, gluten-free and vegan alternative by Oh She Glows.







Images: My Baking Addiction, The Kitchn, With Style & Grace, With Style & Grace, The Kitchn, Gluten Free On A Shoe String, My Baking Addiction, Oh She Glows, Cookie & Kate, Gluten Free Canteen, Tori Avery, Food Fanatic, Gluten Free Canteen, Damn Delicious, Half Baked Harvest, Oh She Glows