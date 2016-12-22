Holiday Quotes About Friends For 2016 That Will Warm Your Heart

The holidays can often make a dent in your wallet, but that's because you know that your closest friends deserve only the best. These 15 holiday quotes about friends for 2016 will remind you why you shelled out all that cash to get your buddies amazing Christmas gifts (and if you're still shopping, make sure you check out these 23 secret Santa gifts for your best friend) for your friends this year.

Even if you didn't have the budget to get your friends Christmas gifts, you can still share your love for them with these 15 friendship quotes. Write one in a card, send one in a text, or post one on your best friend's wall. These 15 quotes get to the heart of friendship, reminding everyone why friends are so vital to have in a healthy and happy life. Humans are social creatures, and friendship isn't just a desire, but a true necessity, if you ask me.

Make sure you cherish your time with friends at this year's holiday parties and during your time off. Spending time with the ones you love is a gift that means more than any other ever can, and you know what? Your friends deserve it.

1. "A friend is what the heart needs all the time." — Henry Van Dyke

2. "Friends show their love in times of trouble, not in happiness." — Euripides

3. "Friendship... is not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything." — Muhammad Ali

4. "A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself." — Jim Morrison



5. "A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." — Walter Winchell

6. "True friendship multiplies the good in life and divides its evils. Strive to have friends, for life without friends is like life on a desert island... to find one real friend in a lifetime is good fortune; to keep him is a blessing." — Baltasar Gracian

7. "Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light." — Helen Keller



8. "I cannot even imagine where I would be today were it not for that handful of friends who have given me a heart full of joy. Let's face it, friends make life a lot more fun." — Charles R. Swindoll

9. "The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it." — Hubert H. Humphrey

10. "A single rose can be my garden... a single friend, my world." — Leo Buscaglia

11. "One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood." — Lucius Annaeus Seneca

12. "There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship." — Thomas Aquinas

13. "My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me." — Henry Ford



14. "The greatest healing therapy is friendship and love." — Hubert H. Humphrey

15. "Friends are the siblings God never gave us." — Mencius