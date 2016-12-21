13 Quotes To Celebrate The Winter Solstice

Winter is coming, folks, whether we like it or not. Dec. 21 marks the winter solstice, aka the shortest day of the year, also aka, winter's official arrival on our calendars. This phenomenon happens in the Northern Hemisphere in December, and in the Southern Hemisphere (below the equator) in June. Technically speaking, once the winter solstice arrives, though it'll feel cold and grey and miserable for a few months yet, we're technically already on our way to warmer days. Each day after Dec. 21 will become slightly longer and longer (I'm talking by minutes) until eventually we spring forward an hour Mar. 12 with Daylight Savings. So while in one way, it might seem like we're sinking into the depths of winter, we're really already coming out of it.

If you're still not looking forward to winter, though, I've put together some quotes that might help you change your attitude towards the brisk and barren months. Winter doesn't have to be dismal if you have a positive attitude about it. It can be a magical and peaceful time. Also, snow doesn't have to be something that makes you you late for work and freezes your toes — it can be a means to a wonderland in which your whole neighborhood turns into a playground. It's all about how you look at it. Get inspired with these winter-praising quotes:

"Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face." — Victor Hugo

"Let us love winter, for it is the spring of genius." — Pietro Aretino

"You can't get too much winter in the winter." — Robert Frost

"In the depth of winter I finally learned that there was in me an invincible summer." — Albert Camus

"While I relish our warm months, winter forms our character and brings out our best." — Tom Allen

"How many lessons of faith and beauty we should lose, if there were no winter in our year!" —Thomas Wentworth Higginson

"What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness. " — John Steinbeck

"Winter is a season of recovery and preparation." — Paul Theroux

"Winter is not a season, it's a celebration." — Anamika Mishra

"When snow falls, nature listens." — Antoinette van Kleef

"Kindness is like snow — it beautifies everything it covers." — Kahlil Gibran

