The 10 Best Multi-Tasking Beauty Products To Shop Now — PHOTOS

Hitting snooze always seems like a good idea in theory — that is, until you realize you have five minutes to deliver the perfect winged eyeliner and contoured cheekbones that you so desire. So, what is a makeup junkie's weapon of choice when it comes to that ticking time bomb called a clock? Easy: multi-tasking beauty products. Not only will you be shaving minutes off your beauty routine, but you'll be getting a bigger bang for your buck too.

From essential oils to lip and cheek tint duos, you'll wish you had discovered these hidden gems sooner. I, for one, cannot believe I went for this long without embracing the miracle that is a multi-tasking makeup or skincare product. Now that I know I can whip up a dewy complexion at the same time that I can create a luminous eye makeup look, I won't feel as guilty catching a few extra zzz's on Monday morning.

Plus if you're a serial jetsetter, multi-tasking beauty products are especially convenient thanks to their compact size. Pack to your heart's content without worrying about sacrificing functionality. Why not bring along that cream blush stick that also doubles as a lippie?

Time to get your beauty hack game on.

Triple the power, triple the fun. The Multi-Stick dishes out creamy color to cheeks, eyes and lips — all in one trusty tube. Its formula blends avocado oil, vitamin E and organic cocoa and shea for hydration and vibrance. "I like to warm the product with my fingers so that it melts into the skin before applying," Sasha Plavsic, founder of ILIA, tells Bustle. "For the cheeks, I blend out and diffuse the color with a buff brush (see ILIA Perfecting Buff Brush) for a longer lasting, natural looking glow."

ILIA Perfecting Buff Brush, $44, Net-A-Porter

Josie Maran 100 Percent Pure Argan Oil, $36, Amazon

Ah, argan oil — the beauty world's magic elixir. A few drops does wonders — moisturize cuticles and fingernails, nourishes lashes overnight and nurses damaged hair back to health.

BECCA Beach Tint, $25, Sephora

Meet Beach Tint — a water-resistant cream stain that doubles as a blush for cheeks and stain for lips. Because it is oil-free and super blendable, feel free to layer with your fave powder blushes and lip glosses for an extra dose of drama.

4. Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré





Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil, $20, Bath & Unwind

File this under: add to your beauty cabinet ASAP. First there's the scent — a heavenly fusion of orange blossom, magnolia and vanilla. As for the purpose, well, there are plenty. Mix into your face cream for glowing, hydrated skin or massage over the body for silky-smooth skin. Don't forget to leave some love for your tresses too. "For beautiful, nourished hair, spray from a distance of about eight inches and massage into both hair and scalp. Wrap in a warm towel and leave for 15-20 minutes to allow the product to penetrate before shampooing as usual," NUXE founder Aliza Jabes recommends to Bustle via email.

As for smooth, shiny locks? "Spritz a little dry oil onto a natural bristle brush before sweeping through the lengths," Jabes says. "Your hair will gain instant shine and be easier to manage."

Glossier Balm Dotcom, $12, Glossier

Every Internet cool girl (and her juice shop barista) has already hopped on the Glossier bandwagon — and perhaps it is because of the cult hit Balm Dotcom. Billed as the "do-everything skin salve," the balm, packed with castor seed oil and beeswax, promises to condition and moisturize lips, cuticles and rough skin patches.

NARS Multiple, $39, Sephora

Yet another cutting-edge invention by François Nars, the Multiple is the ultimate multi-purpose essential. Seamlessly apply with your fingers on cheeks, eyes and lips. No mess and perfect for the on-the-go gal. With 11 tantalizing shades to choose from — Copacabana, a opalescent pink pearl, is a crowd pleaser — you can effortlessly contour and highlight all at once.

RMS Beauty Raw Coconut Cream, $18, Amazon



I like to think of coconut oil as the Marvel superhero of the beauty universe — in times of trouble, a jar of this stuff will always come to the rescue. Got waterproof eye makeup that just won't erase? Apply coconut oil and watch as magic ensues. And for tackling those dry elbows and knees? Slather up, because coconut oil also makes for an excellent body moisturizer. If you're after a natural teeth whitener, consider oil pulling. And in case of emergency strobing needs (because that definitely happens) add a touch of coconut oil to cheekbones as a highlight.

Aura Cacia Lavender Pure Essential Oil, $26, Amazon

Lavender oil is truly a miracle in a bottle — and trust me, once you have discovered the beauty that is lavender room spray, there is no going back. According to Livestrong, lavender oil can be used for hair growth and its antiseptic properties also means it can be used to treat burns, cuts and reduce acne redness.

Neal's Yard Remedies Wild Rose Beauty Balm, $70, Neal's Yard Remedies

Hailing from across the pond, the Wild Rose Beauty Balm from Neal's Yard Remedies is the skin savior we have all been waiting for. One jar, three uses: as a deep nourishing balm (apply to dry or sun-damaged skin), a gentle facial cleanser and as a full facial treatment. "To use as a facial cleanser, massage a small amount of onto the face and remove with a muslin cloth rinsed in warm water," Fran Johnson, product formulator at Neal's Yard Remedies, tells Bustle.

Prepare to shave some serious time off your makeup routine with these!

