What's Open On Christmas Eve 2016? Most Restaurants And Stores Have Special Holiday Hours

There are only a few days until Christmas, and if you're anything like me, chances are you still have a couple of presents left to buy. As for wrapping all of them? Forget about it — you haven't even gotten to that part yet. But there's no need to panic just yet. Plenty of places are open on Christmas Eve, specifically for all of us last-minute shoppers. From retail stores to eateries to grocery stores and pharmacies, there are actually a surprising amount of shops open to customers on the day before Christmas. So whether you need to pick up one more gift card, search one more store for the perfect perfume, or maybe even just run a non-holiday related errand, you'll have several options. Just remember: shopping on Christmas Eve can be just as hectic and chaotic as it is on Black Friday or other sale days, so be careful and keep that in mind if you decide to hit the stores. It's also a good idea to call your local retailers before you head out and double-check their hours, as they can vary from location to location. Good luck with your shopping everybody and more importantly, happy holidays!

Restaurants/Coffee

Fast-food chains like McDonald's, Burger King and Domino's Pizza are all open on Christmas Eve — but where else can you go if you don't want burgers or pizza? Here are some options:



Applebee's: Catch a meal at the chain eatery before 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Dunkin' Donuts: Hours depend on location, but the coffee chain will be open on Christmas Eve.

IHOP: Order breakfast food all day at IHOP, although hours differ at various branches.

Outback Steakhouse: Most locations will remain open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Panera Bread: The sandwich and soup chain will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

P.F. Chang's: Customers will be able to eat at restaurant from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Red Lobster: The restaurant will be open, although hours vary by location.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse: Grab a steak on Christmas Eve, anytime from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Starbucks: Luckily, you can still get your caffeine fix! Most Starbucks store will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Subway: Customers will be able to grab a bite to eat at the sandwich chain until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Pharmacies/Grocery Stores

BJ's: The wholesale store will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve



Costco: Costco's Christmas Eve hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

CVS: Need to pick up a prescription or a last-minute gift card? Most locations will remain open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

ShopRite: The majority of stores will stay open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Walgreen's: The 24-hour locales maintain normal hours, while non-24/7 stores close at midnight.

Whole Foods: Most branches are open until 7 p.m. for those needing to pick up a final ingredient.

Retail Stores

Barnes and Nobles: Looking for a book or gift card? The store will be open from 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., depending on location.



Bed Bath & Beyond: Shop at Bed Bath & Beyond stores anytime from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Ikea: The furniture and home chain will remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Best Buy: Most Best Buy Stores will open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to accommodate last-minute shoppers.

Kohl's: The department store chain will stay open non-stop for 107 hours in the final run-up to Christmas Eve, starting from 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, until 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Macy's: The department store will remain available to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Target: Target locations are expected to open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Toys R' Us: Toys R' Us stores will open their doors for 39 straight hours beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, continuing through 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, barring some select locations.