Are Josh Murray & Amanda Stanton Still Together? 'The Bachelor: Countdown To Nick' Special Could Give Fans An Update

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 3, three couples got engaged by the end of the season — and it's starting to look like not all of them will make it to the altar. Recently, Grant Kemp and Lace Morris announced their split, making their matching "Grace" (their couple name) tattoos bittersweet. So are Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton still together since they got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise? The upcoming Bachelor: Countdown to Nick special airs on Jan. 1 and promises an update on seven couples from the franchise, according to Inquisitr. Rumors about the controversial couple's breakup have been circulating, including a source confirming the split to Us Weekly on Saturday, but nothing has been confirmed by Josh or Amanda just yet.

But they have been putting some hints out there on social media, it seems — or fans could just be reading into things. Josh recently posted a photo of him hugging Amanda's daughter Kinsley with the caption, "I will always love this precious little angel [heart emoji]." Now, that's a sentence that implies he won't be seeing Amanda's daughters often anymore. If anything, it kind of sounds like a goodbye. Josh also tweeted a vague sentence on Dec. 14: "I can see clearly now..." Was he simply quoting the 1972 hit song of the same name by Johnny Nash or was Josh implying something deeper in that tweet?

