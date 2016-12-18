17 Journalists To Follow On Twitter In 2017 As We Enter A Politically Charged Year For Journalism

'Tis the season to update your Twitter lists. As we enter what is sure to be a politically charged year for journalism thanks to President-elect Donald Trump, consider adding a few newshounds to the list of Twitter users you follow to stay as up to date as possible about what's happening in Washington and beyond. By following these journalists on Twitter you'll ring in the new year more informed than ever.

While many may have once scoffed at the idea of a social media network helping to drive news coverage, Twitter has become a useful resource for both readers and reporters. Despite it's 140-character limit, Twitter his a powerful platform that enables journalists and news organizations to break news fast, report updates as they happen, and communicate with readers in a very quick and direct way. Yet in an era where fake news abounds and Twitter boasts some 317 million users, it can be difficult to know who to follow for reliable news and analysis.

While this is by no means meant to be a complete list, these journalists are among those that have been leading the charge in providing powerful reporting and insightful analysis. I encourage you to consider this list a jumping off point, something to help you curate your own list of informative, insightful, and entertaining journalists to follow.

Here are 17 journalists to follow on Twitter in 2017:

1. Jay Rosen | @jayrosen_nyu

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/jayrosen_nyu/status/810514632792305665]

Jay Rosen is a media critic who tweets (and writes) about journalism for Press Think while training new journalists as a professor at New York University. He has been published in the New York Times, Salon, the Los Angeles Times, and the Nation.



2. Brian Stelter | @brianstelter

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/brianstelter/status/810534901220929536]

The host of CNN's Reliable Sources has already begun covering Trump's potential effect on news coverage and press freedoms.



3. Matthew Yglasias | @mattyglesias

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/mattyglesias/status/810546320289177601]

Matthew Yglasias covers politics and economics for Vox.



4. Amy Fiscus | @amyfiscus

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/amyfiscus/status/806701905149837313]

As the Los Angeles Times' White House editor, Amy Fiscus can help you keep one eye on Washington.



5. Michael Barbaro | @mikiebarb

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/mikiebarb/status/809850520651333636]

This New York Times reporter also hosts the paper's political podcast The Run Up.



6. Tim Dickinson | @7im

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/7im/status/809931146574184450]

Rolling Stone's National Affairs reporter offers sharp analysis and commentary on many of the nation's trading news stories.



7. Andrew Kaczynski | @KFile

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/KFILE/status/809422054424539136]

Formerly of Buzzfeed, Andrew Kaczynski now reports for CNN's KFile while continuing to fact-check politicians with his Twitter.



8. Matt Viser | @mviser

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/mviser/status/809850825807904768]

The Boston Globe's deputy Washington Bureau chief tweets with a national perspective, offering a good mix of reporting and commentary.



9. Philip Bump | @pbump

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/pbump/status/713018369918812160] Philip Bump writes for the Washington Post's politics blog the Fix.



10. Tina Nguyen | @tina_nguyen

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/tina_nguyen/status/794514790077054976]

Tina Nguyen is the staff reporter at Vanity Fair who wrote the Trump Grill piece that got Donald Trump to angry tweet.



11. Domenico Montanaro | @DomenicoNPR

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/DomenicoNPR/status/809830757988532224]

Domenico Montanaro is NPR's lead editor for politics and digital audience. Expect insightful, but entertaining news commentary.

12. Jenna Johnson | @wpjenna



[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/wpjenna/status/806853498126135296]

This Washington Post reporter has been covering President-elect Donald Trump since before he was well, president-elect.



13. Gregor Aisch | @driven_by_data

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/driven_by_data/status/807536356666785792]

Gregor Aisch is the graphics editor at the New York Times. His tweets often relate to data driven journalism.



14. Kurt Eichenwald | @ kurteichenwald

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/kurteichenwald/status/809460776897368066]

Kurt Eichenwald currently works as a contributing editor for Vanity Fair and a senior writer for Newseek.



15. Shadi Rahimi | @shadirahimi



[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/shadirahimi/status/797879719324590080]

Shadi Rahimi is a deputy producer for AJ+, the online channel of Al Jazeera who's Twitter provides a good mix of international and domestic news.



16. Eric Lipton | @EricLiptonNYT

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/EricLiptonNYT/status/809866862695739393]

As a Washington-based investigative reporter for the New York Times, Eric Lipton digs deep to get to the facts.

17. Tanzina Vega | @tanzinavega

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/tanzinavega/status/810492820997935105]

Tanzina Vega covers race and inequality – two issues we're sure to see heavily discussed in 2017 – for CNN.