Will 'Rob & Chyna' Season 2 Still Happen? If This Show Goes On, It's Bound To Be Dramatic

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have only officially been dating for less than a year, but their relationship has already had enough drama for a lifetime. Within these few months, there have been family feuds, social media fights, an engagement, and the birth of their baby, Dream Kardashian. Phew. While the couple has been rumored to break up in the past, Kardashian recently claimed that Chyna left him with their baby on Snapchat. (Bustle has reached out to Kardashian and Chyna about this claim and the breakup reports, but has not yet received a response.) There is A LOT to unpack in the midst of trying to understand their complicated relationship, but a big question for many fans of their reality show might be if Rob & Chyna will still continue on for Season 2?

Bustle has reached out to E! and reps for Kardashian and Chyna for comment on the new season, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, E! aired the Rob & Chyna baby special, which chronicled the birth of baby Dream. In unfortunate timing, the special aired only a day after the news spread of Chyna's Instagram being hacked and the hackers speaking messages Chyna allegedly wrote about her relationship with Kardashian. Kardashian then took to his Snapchat to share his side of the story, claiming that Chyna moved out and took Dream with her. This all sounds very serious, so could season 2 of Rob & Chyna really go on?

Just a week prior to their apparent breakup, Rob & Chyna was renewed for Season 2. At the time, E! executive Jeff Olde told The Hollywood Reporter of the renewal,



"Rob and Chyna’s romance struck such a chord with our viewers, who were engaged in their story even before we started filming the first season. We are excited to share the next chapter of their story."



But if there's no longer a romance between them, could the show go on? Technically, they could still do a Season 2, albeit with them on their own paths as they co-parent Dream. One of the biggest mysteries here is how serious this whole breakup actually is. Kardashian and Chyna have already been rumored to breakup a few times before, and as fans of their shown have seen, they've made it through more than their share of drama in the past.

In fact, Kardashian apologized to Chyna on Instagram on Monday afternoon. Alongside a photo of the couple, he wrote,

This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and I'm seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you.

He also vowed to "get better" for their daughter:

Knowing these two, they could be back together in no time, so there's no since in jumping to the conclusion that Rob & Chyna Season 2 won't happen. No matter what ends up happening between these two, if the series continues, it's going to be dramatic.

