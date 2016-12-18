Did Blac Chyna Really Leave Rob Kardashian? The Drama Keeps Coming

If you typically keep up with the Kardashians but stayed away from social media the last day or so, you may want to sit down for this. On Saturday night, Rob Kardashian took to Snapchat and Instagram, telling his followers that Blac Chyna allegedly left him. To make the situation even more dramatic, Chyna's Instagram seems to have been hacked earlier in the day, with the account uploading screenshots of conversations that were allegedly between Chyna and others to "expose" her real motivations for her relationship with Kardashian. But, is this all some kind of stunt, or has Blac Chyna really left Rob Kardashian for good? Bustle has reached out to both stars' reps for comment, but hasn't heard back at this time.

While Kardashian and Chyna have both made some grandiose breakup statements on social media before, I am not sure they've ever taken it this far. Case in point, on Saturday, Kardashian took fans on a Snapchat and Instagram tour of his now mostly empty house, claiming to his followers that Chyna left and took all of the kids' belongings with her. Not only does he pan to Dream's nursery with a solitary rocking chair and a few toys, but he goes into King's bare room as well.

[Embed]

Kardashian seemed more than aware that people might have some skepticism over the validity his statements that Chyna reportedly left him. In the caption of the video, Kardashian claims that this isn't "for ratings," saying,

I thought this was going to be the best year of my life ,,, had a beautiful baby Dream and haven't spent Christmas with family in years and I just can't believe she really hurt me this way. She knows how to hurt me and I loved her so hard like I'm supposed to. Like any man is supposed to love their Wife. Chyna knew exactly what she was doing to get me. I can't believe she did this to me. And this isn't for some ratings this is my real life so please understand I'm just being open right now. Cuz if it was for ratings I wouldn't explain all this here. And with Chyna's messages and her leaving with everything and the baby I am broken. I go 1000 percent for my girl. I am so confused how a man who gives and loves everything about a woman is the one left alone. 😓 I'm sorry for being so open once again ,,, this is killing me 💔

In another video, Kardashian is seen giving a confessional of sorts, while tearing up. He also posted several memes about his current situation, but said that he's very upset over the situation and taking it seriously.

[Embed]

