What's Open On Christmas Day 2016? There Are Actually A Lot Of Options
Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you're already looking for an excuse to leave your family gathering a little early, you're going to want to know what stores are actually open on Christmas Day in 2016. While it might seem like the entire country shuts down for the holiday, there's a surprising amount of businesses that are open, at least for a little while. So if you don't like your Christmas ham with a side of politics (why do family gatherings always devolve into political debates?), you might want to duck out and take advantage of the stores and restaurants that are open for your own salvation.
After spending my whole life eating Chinese food on Christmas with my family, I only recently realized that there are actually a few other restaurants that stay open for Christmas. So while Chinese food might be the tradition, it's not the only option. Local and national businesses alike know that while we all have a lot of respect for religious holidays, because our outside needs don't stop for 24 hours. If you're planning on being out and about on Christmas day, these are the businesses you can count on staying open for you, just be sure to check their hours, as they might be modified:
Huddle House
Starbucks
We all need that caffeine fix, no matter what day it is. Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.
Boston Market
McDonald's
Denny's
Midnight snack? Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.
IHOP
Pancakes for breakfast just help to make room for that Christmas feast. Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.
Marie Callendar's
Forgot a gift? Grab a pie. Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.
Panda Express
Dine-out Chinese food, at your service. Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.
Waffle House
There's always room for waffles. Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.
Buca di Beppo Italian
There's no rule against pasta on Christmas day. Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.
CVS
You never know when you need a face mask or Excedrin. Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.
Walgreens
Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.
Rite Aid
Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.
7-Eleven
If someone brought me a Big Gulp as a gift, I wouldn't be mad. Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.
Safeway
For when you forgot those key ingredients. Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.
Albertsons
Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.
Most Movie Theaters
Check your local listings, a theater near you is bound to be open, Christmas day is a huge movie day, nationally. Rogue One, anyone?