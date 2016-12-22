What's Open On Christmas Day 2016? There Are Actually A Lot Of Options

Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you're already looking for an excuse to leave your family gathering a little early, you're going to want to know what stores are actually open on Christmas Day in 2016. While it might seem like the entire country shuts down for the holiday, there's a surprising amount of businesses that are open, at least for a little while. So if you don't like your Christmas ham with a side of politics (why do family gatherings always devolve into political debates?), you might want to duck out and take advantage of the stores and restaurants that are open for your own salvation.

After spending my whole life eating Chinese food on Christmas with my family, I only recently realized that there are actually a few other restaurants that stay open for Christmas. So while Chinese food might be the tradition, it's not the only option. Local and national businesses alike know that while we all have a lot of respect for religious holidays, because our outside needs don't stop for 24 hours. If you're planning on being out and about on Christmas day, these are the businesses you can count on staying open for you, just be sure to check their hours, as they might be modified:

[Embed]

Get your fried food on! Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.

[Embed] We all need that caffeine fix, no matter what day it is. Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.

[Embed]

Because a Christmas ham isn't for everyone. Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.



[Embed] Fourth meal, anyone? Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.

[Embed] Midnight snack? Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.

[Embed] Pancakes for breakfast just help to make room for that Christmas feast. Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.

[Embed]





Forgot a gift? Grab a pie. Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.

[Embed]

Dine-out Chinese food, at your service. Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.

[Embed]

There's always room for waffles. Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.

[Embed]

There's no rule against pasta on Christmas day. Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.

[Embed]

You never know when you need a face mask or Excedrin. Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.

[Embed]

Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.

[Embed]

Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.

[Embed] If someone brought me a Big Gulp as a gift, I wouldn't be mad. Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.

[Embed] For when you forgot those key ingredients. Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.

[Embed] Limited hours, call your local store to check for specifics.

Most Movie Theaters





[Embed]

Check your local listings, a theater near you is bound to be open, Christmas day is a huge movie day, nationally. Rogue One, anyone?

Images: Pexels, Giphy (17)