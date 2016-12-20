What Mercury Retrograde Means For Your New Year's Resolutions

There's been so much discussion about 2016 and how awful it's been that a lot of us, I think, may have forgotten that life has kept going. 2017 is really, truly on the horizon. I mean, like, yeah, 2016 couldn't wait to get one last kick in, so it decided to go out while Mercury in in retrograde, but we've come this far, right? Here's what Mercury's retrograde means for your New Year's resolutions, because sometimes, the best offense is defense. We got this.

The final Mercury retrograde period, the fourth of 2016, will run from Dec. 19 to Dec. 31 — yes, Mercury will, laughably, be in retrograde for New Year's Eve. Though this celestial event gets a bad rap — Chaos! Destruction! — most of that is rooted in the jumbling of communication and travel that often happens. When Mercury goes retrograde, too, all of our outward energy turns inward. Taking a magnifying glass to yourself can be unnerving; there's a good chance we'll find things we either didn't want to see or have been trying not to acknowledge.

This time around, Mercury is stationed in Capricorn — the sign that's intertwined with our goals, our life path, and the way in which we structure our lives. It's also the sign of the patriarchy and big business, which implies some big changes within the major cultural structures of the world (as if we didn't already know that, though). To be honest, it's kind of an ideal time to be penning our New Year's resolutions. Here are some tips for navigating the retrograde

Take Your Time

Often we wait until the last minute to write our New Year's resolutions, and that's why we fail to accomplish most of them — or any of them. Move a bit more carefully this year. Take your time. Slow down. If you really want to make a difference in your own life, if you really want to evolve, then work with intention. If you don't fully have a plan by the time Dec. 31 rolls around, that's OK.

Challenge Your Preconceived Notions



There are so many easy resolution traps to fall into. Save money! Run a marathon! Be, uh, you know, just, like, happier! With Mercury going retrograde in the sign that defines success, perhaps it's time to redefine what success and career and happiness mean to you. Historically, we're in uncharted waters — now, more than ever,

Be Honest With Yourself

Even if it's difficult. Even if it's scary. Even if it brings up unpleasant things that you've been busy burying. Don't waste your life covering your eyes.

