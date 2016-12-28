New Year's Eve Quotes About Resolutions For 2016

With every new year comes a new opportunity to give make a resolution — but, don't fret if you haven't made one yet. There's still time to decide if you want to, and these New Year's Eve quotes about resolutions will help you to decide on one if you are interested. They'll also comfort you if you just can't seem to hold true to your resolution come 2017. While it never hurts to set a positive intention for yourself, it's totally OK to give up on the resolution even after a day, or a few hours — you should always do what feels best for yourself, whatever that is. If you want to set a resolution, go ahead and do it! If you don't, great. If you want to set one and then drop it at 12:02 am on Jan. 1, also fine. Do you, friends! Personally, I'm all for resolutions, and trying to maintain them, even if I fail once or twice or 10 times.

If you do make some resolutions for 2017, I hope that you don't go to hard on yourself if you can't hold to them perfectly. Besides, when you really think about it, a new year resolution should be about making you a better person than you already are, and that includes self-care!

1. "Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties." — Helen Keller

2. "Character is the ability to carry out a good resolution long after the excitement of the moment has passed." — Cavett Robert

3. "Make New Year's goals. Dig within, and discover what you would like to have happen in your life this year. This helps you do your part. It is an affirmation that you're interested in fully living life in the year to come." — Melody Beattie

[Embed] 4. "New Year's resolutions generally don't work for me. Or I don't work for them. I make them, like everyone else, but I can't think of one I have stuck to for more than 24 hours." — Paul Hollywood 5. "For many years, I tried to make New Year's resolutions. I made lists and shot for great heights: I would show altruism and exert moral strength, patience and all those other great attributes." — Henry Rollins

6. "The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals." — Melody Beattie

7. "Let our New Year's resolution be this: we will be there for one another as fellow members of humanity, in the finest sense of the word." — Goran Persson

[Embed] 8. "It is always during a passing state of mind that we make lasting resolutions." — Marcel Proust



9. "If you asked me for my New Year Resolution, it would be to find out who I am." — Cyril Cusack

