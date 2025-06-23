Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week brings one of the luckiest and most fertile new moons of the year, perfect for manifesting abundance, whether that’s financially or otherwise. With this gorgeous lunation at its peak and some additional auspicious planetary alignments bringing lucrative opportunities, everyone should take advantage of the magic this week and set some open-minded intentions for their success.

This week’s money tarot reading reminds you to make smart choices, but to balance out the pragmatism with joyful celebration. It is summer now, after all! If you want some cosmic guidance to help you work with this energy when it comes to your cash and your career, read on to see the cards I picked.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

There’s a time and place for taking a financial risk and getting innovative with your investments, but this week, you’re probably better off sticking to a more conventional path. The Hierophant is the ultimate traditionalist, schooled in the old ways and rich in experience. When this card shows up, it’s often a sign that you should stick to the status quo and play it safe. Doing what’s tried and true will likely serve you better this week than trying to take the road less traveled.

The Hierophant can also be a sign that it’s time to seek some financial guidance from someone more knowledgeable and experienced than you, much like the acolytes depicted on the card, sitting before their wise and regal teacher. Instead of trying to figure it all out yourself, get educated about what typically yields success in your situation and see if you can play by the rules. You don’t always have to color inside the lines, but being in the know about the traditional ways is always a solid foundation for branching out in the future.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Sometimes when you’re plagued with money issues, the best thing you can do is try to take your mind off the stress. The Three of Wands is the ultimate card of partying, friendship, and celebration — so this week, it may be time to let off some steam with your closest pals and raise your glasses to a good time. Finding joy and connection with people you care about is exactly what you need to lower your cortisol levels and lighten up. As a result, you’ll probably feel more equipped to tackle any financial fumbles with clarity and calmness.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you should throw caution to the wind and use escapism to forget your troubles. If you’re pressed for cash, racking up giant bills during a lavish night out isn’t going to relieve any of your anxieties in the long run. However, giving your brain a break from worrying by having some fun with your friends might be just what you need to bring some much-needed perspective and reset your nervous system. Plus, they might have some fabulous advice that can help you sort out your stresses.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

It’s time to bring home the bacon, baby. There may be a sprinkle of victory in store for you at work this week — whether that means hitting one of the professional milestones you’ve set for yourself or wrapping up one of the steps of a larger project. Either way, take the time to celebrate your wins, whether big or small, and savor the flavor of your success. The Four of Wands signifies the energy of a happy homecoming, indicating that you’ll have an opportunity to slow down and enjoy the fruits of your labor with people who are proud of you. Soak it all up and be proud of yourself, too.

This card doesn’t necessarily mean that major, path-altering career goals have been reached, but rather it is a reminder that you should take the time to honor each little triumph that comes along the way. Acknowledge the work you’ve put into your professional endeavors and give yourself a chance to take it all in before embarking on the next phase of your journey. You deserve to be celebrated.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

