How To Escape Your Thursday Night Plans So You Can Stay In And Enjoy #TGIT

Don't get me wrong — going out is great and all. But after a long week at work, the last thing I want to do is indulge in some Thirsty Thursday shenanigans that guarantee a Friday hangover as the kickoff to my weekend. While other friends are pushing through awkward online dates or buying rounds to impress their co-workers at an after-work happy hour, I strategically use my Thursday nights to recharge, relax, sip wine, and spend some quality time with me and my favorite #TGIT characters. Some may call it "blowing off plans." I call it "me time," thank you very much.

Speaking of self-care, any good TGIT fan knows that there’s no better way to care for yourself than catching up on your shows — namely, Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and How To Get Away With Murder.

But ninja-ing your way out of plans can take some Olivia Pope level strategizing if you don't want to come off as a total flake. That's why we've teamed up with ABC Television Network to provide some #TGIT-inspired excuses that'll let you ring in the weekend from the comfort of your home. Make sure to catch the return of all your favorite TGIT shows on Thursday, January 26th, at 8/7c.

1. Claim BFF Duties

[Embed]

If you're looking for a line, try something like "Some idiot just dumped MY PERSON, I have to bring her a tube of cookie dough to eat as we ugly-cry together." Like Meredith Grey, you understand that when "your person" — whether it's your IRL best friend or your favorite TGIT character — is going through something, all other plans are off.

2. Blame Fitness

[Embed]

"I've been working back-to-back shifts all week, so I haven't been to the gym — I gotta go do an intense workout to make up for it!" And by intense workout I mean a dance party around the house.

3. Tell Them That You're Just Too Tired To Do Anything

[Embed]

Like Annalise Keating, you've spent the entire week cleaning up other people's messes. So, understandably, you're pooped. Nothing anyone says is going to come between you and your PJs right now. To get your point across, crying helps.

4. Tell Everyone You Gotta Catch Up On Your Beauty Sleep

[Embed]

Looking this fabulous requires that you catch up on your beauty sleep tonight. (Side note: When does the flawless Olivia Pope get her eight hours in??)

5. Say You're Too Broke To Go Out

[Embed]

Yeah, that's the ticket! Too broke to spend $14 on a margarita at some loud restaurant. But ordering pizza and staying home? That you always have money for.

6. Say You've Got A Doctor's Appointment

[Embed]

... with some ridiculously good-looking doctors who happen to make house calls into my living room every Thursday.

7. "I'm dropping in on a class tonight, thinking about going back to school."

[Embed]

You did always want an advanced degree, so watching Annalise Keating slay as a law professor extraordinaire counts, right? Additionally, you're studying how to perfect some expert Keating side-eye.

8. Say You've Got Better Things To Do

[Embed]

Let your mates know they need to step up their going-out game if they think you’re going to grace them with your presence. I mean, can the same old dinner and a movie really compete with hot doctors, fast-paced political drama, and brilliant lawyering skills? I don't think so.

[Embed]

Now go out there, and do the right thing for you... Cancel your plans and slip on your coziest foot-warmers, put up your Do Not Disturb sign, and turn on the TGIT programming you rightfully deserve.

This article is sponsored by ABC Television Network. Catch the return of all your favorite TGIT shows on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 8/7c.

Images: Fotolia; Giphy/ ABC (8)