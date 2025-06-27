Valerie Cherish is making her comeback one last time. On June 27, HBO surprised fans of The Comeback by announcing a third and final season of Lisa Kudrow’s cult-classic comedy series, just days after celebrating the show’s 20th anniversary.

Kudrow will reprise her iconic role as desperate actor-turned-reality TV star Valerie Cherish, making the announcement in character with a video that teases Valerie’s latest foray into television — and makes it clear that it’ll be her last one. “I’ve got a new show. How’s that?! And I’m so excited about it,” she tells the camera, before her trusty producer Jane asks her to act more excited.

The actor also shared a statement alongside series creator Michael Patrick King, nodding to her character’s perseverance in the entertainment industry. “Valerie Cherish has found her way back to the current television landscape. Neither of us are surprised she did,” they wrote.

The Comeback debuted in 2005 and marked Kudrow’s first TV project after Friends ended the year prior. The series is shot in a mockumentary format and presented as lost footage, following Valerie as she enters the reality TV world by documenting her return to acting on the sitcom Room & Board.

HBO canceled the show before reviving it in 2014 for a second season, which saw Valerie filming a pilot to pitch to Andy Cohen after realizing how popular reality TV had become since her first show. Kudrow earned Emmy nominations for both seasons, with the show receiving additional nods for directing and casting.

Who Is Returning To The Comeback?

Returning alongside Kudrow are Laura Silverman as Jane, Dan Bucatinsky as Valerie’s publicist, Billy Stanton, and Damian Young as her groveling husband, Mark Berman. It is not known how the show will handle the 2017 death of Robert Michael Morris, who played Valerie’s BFF and hair stylist Mickey on the first two seasons.

Additional casting has not been announced yet. Previous cast members include Seth Rogen, who starred as himself on Season 2, and Malin Åkerman, who played Valerie’s Room & Board co-star Juna on Season 1 and returned for a cameo the following season.

When Will The Comeback Season 3 Premiere?

The Comeback is scheduled to return to HBO in 2026, with production set to begin this summer. Season 3 is being advertised as The Comeback’s final season, but given its history, the series might live up to its name and return for another installment.