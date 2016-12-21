Joe Biden Allegedly Has An Exciting New Gig — REPORT

On Wednesday, Politico reported that Vice President Joe Biden will head to the University of Pennsylvania after he leaves the White House. And although the move has not yet been confirmed by the vice president — Biden's spokesperson, Meghan Dubyak, declined to comment — it would certainly make sense. The University of Pennsylvania is relatively near Biden's home state of Delaware, and his granddaughter, Naomi Biden, graduated there this past spring (along with, incidentally, Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany). Both Trump and Biden were notably in attendance at the graduation this year.

While students at the University of Pennsylvania may be pumped at the prospect of the meme-inspiring Biden coming to campus, this gig isn't the one that has earned the most speculation. Many are already wondering if Biden will make a presidential run in 2020. Earlier this month, Biden joked, "Yeah, I am. I'm going to run in 2020" to reporters. When asked by one reporter what he would be running for, Biden responded, "For president. What the hell, man."

While the exchange was a comical one (and likely only fueled his admiration among younger Americans), it only stoked Biden's reputation as one of the leading Democratic presidential candidates for 2020. According to a Public Policy Polling survey of 400 Democratic voters, Biden was the favorite for 2020, earning 31 percent of the vote among nine potential contenders.

Although Biden has been coy about his presidential prospects, he has been direct in regards to his commitment in fundraising for cancer research. This month, Biden secured $1.8 billion for his "moonshot" fight against cancer as part of the $6.3 billion 21st Century Cures bill. President Obama signed the bill into law last week. While some critics say the law will give too much power to big pharmaceutical agencies, Biden and Obama were fully supportive of the bill. The vice president said that passing it as a tribute to his son, Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer last year, was "one of the most important moments in my career."