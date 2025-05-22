Talk about star power: On May 21, The New York Times ran a full-page ad under the heading “I’m For Planned Parenthood,” and it revealed just how many people are showing up for the organization.

The ad included a list of 250 well-known names. Among them were Megan Thee Stallion, Pedro Pascal, Harry Styles, Laverne Cox, Scarlett Johansson, Jimmy Kimmel, Padma Lakshmi, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Kerry Washington, and Laura Dern, as well as influencers like Brittany Broski, Tinx, Drew Afualo, and Addison Rae.

Planned Parenthood is a group of nonprofits that provide health care for over two million people a year, and it’s also the largest provider of sexual and reproductive care in the United States.

“Every day, Planned Parenthood health center staff open the doors of health centers to ensure patients — no matter who they are — can get access to the essential health care they need,” Alexis McGill Johnson, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement. “Planned Parenthood health centers play an irreplaceable role in our health system. I applaud these cultural changemakers and everyone across the country who have said, loud and clear: I’m for Planned Parenthood.”

The New York Times

Actor, producer, and advocate Laverne Cox also shared her thoughts on how the organization helps the LGBTQ community. “Trans people need health care providers they can trust, just like everyone else,” she said in the release. “Planned Parenthood health centers are a lifeline for so many across this country who rely on them for inclusive care. I’m for Planned Parenthood because they provide a space for queer people to feel safe, supported, and affirmed in who they truly are.”