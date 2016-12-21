Can You Buy Kylie Jenner’s 'Kylie' Hoodie For Dogs? Some New Merch Could Be On The Way

As with everything this girl does, the Kylie Jenner online merch shop has been a huge hit. Pretty much anything she puts her name to will sell, and after seeing a recent Snapchat video, you may be asking yourself one very important question. Can you buy Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Hoodie for dogs? The social media maven posted what could be a teaser for upcoming products.



Jenner’s an animal lover, for sure, and has so many dogs I can’t keep track of them anymore. So, the fact that she created merch for her four-legged friends should come as no surprise. She posted to Snapchat showing her dog, Bambi, wearing a hoodie with Kylie printed on the back. It’s an exact replica of the Kylie Script version for humans that’s available for purchase (but currently sold out) from her online store. But, this one was, of course, smaller and had a zipper in the front. It also had what appears to be a slot for a leash to fit through.

These doggie versions aren’t available to buy on the website as of now, so this could just be something she had custom made for her own pup, but I definitely wouldn’t be surprised if the piece becomes up for grabs in the future. Here’s to hoping you’ll be able to dress up you dog in Kylie gear sometime in the future!

You guys, how cute is this?

[Embed]

I mean, seriously. Your dog would be strutting it in style.



Kylie Script Hoodie, $70, Kylie Jenner Shop

Perhaps the best part of all is that you would be able to buy one to match your pooch, once this piece is back in stock, that is!

[Embed]

Jenner's got plenty of clothing with her name printed on it, most of which was still up for grabs on the site at the time of publication.

[Embed]

But, the hoodie is definitely a star player of the group.

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/wayoutnat/status/811665845554446336]

This would be too great of a shopping opportunity to pass up, if it happens.

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/cloudbrzyszczyk/status/811662683028197380]

When it comes to delivering items we never knew we needed in our lives (but have to have immediately), nobody does it better than Jenner.

Images: Courtesy Kylie Jenner Shop (1); kylizzlemynizzyl/Snapchat (1)